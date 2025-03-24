China International Supply Chain Expo: 3rd CISCE European Promotion Event: Pioneering New Frameworks for Global Supply Chain Collaboration

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 17th to 21st, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) led a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs on a visit to Italy and Serbia. During the tour, CCPIT hosted the Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum in concert with the Promotion Conference for the 3rdChina International Supply Chain Expo (the Expo) in Milan, Italy, and Belgrade, Serbia.

Ren noted that this year commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union. Over the past half-century, considerable progress has been made in various domains of pragmatic cooperation between the two regions. CCPIT is committed to working with all stakeholders to enhance industrial and supply chain collaborations within the international business community and to share opportunities for growth and development with European nations. The council is eager to advance high-level openness to ensure a favorable business environment for the private sector.

In addition, CCPIT seeks to strengthen bilateral relations through balanced and reciprocal multilateralism and to advocate for the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment. The council aims to intensify collaboration in traditional sectors between the two regions while exploring new areas such as renewable energy, the digital economy, and equipment manufacturing.

"European firms are invited to participate in the upcoming Expo, utilizing the event as a forum to bolster industrial and supply chain exchanges and establish safer, more robust partnerships. As principal global economies, China and the EU are solidifying their cooperative foundations," said Ren. "which not only stabilizes bilateral relations and strengthens resilience against external risks but also provides new momentum into the global economic resurgence. This pledge underscores the commitment of both China and European nations to nurture an open world economy."

Several prominent guests delivered addresses at the event, including Mario Boselli, President of the Italy China Council Foundation, David Doninotti, Secretary General of the Italian Association of Foreign Trade, Liu Kan, Consul General of China in Milan, Marko Cadež, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, Adrijana Mesarovic, Minister of Economy of Serbia and Li Ming, Ambassador of China to Serbia.

The event drew over 400 delegates from Italian and Serbian trade and investment promotion organizations, business associations, and firms. During the gathering, the China International Exhibition Center Group signed several cooperation agreements with various organizations and businesses.

