MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a leading provider of digital asset and multi-asset index solutions, today introduced the MarketVector Crypto-Balanced Multi-Asset Index (TOPMDL). This benchmark helps investors navigate fiscal dominance and market volatility with enhanced diversification by modernizing the traditional 60/40 portfolio, integrating a 5% allocation to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Recent market conditions have highlighted the need for a more adaptive approach to portfolio construction. According to recent research from MarketVector, correlations between equities and bonds are at their highest, reducing the diversification benefits traditionally supporting a 60/40 strategy. Prolonged market volatility and changing interest rate dynamics have made experts question whether passive 60/40 investing can deliver optimal returns. By incorporating a small but meaningful allocation to digital assets, TOPMDL helps mitigate these challenges by introducing an asset class with a historically low correlation to both equities and bonds.

"The 60/40 strategy is no longer as effective in today's macroeconomic environment," said Martin Leinweber, Director of Digital Asset Research and Strategy at MarketVector. "With equities and bonds increasingly moving in tandem, investors need additional diversification tools. By integrating BTC and ETH, TOPMDL enhances risk-adjusted returns while maintaining stability. Even a modest 5% crypto allocation improves long-term returns while keeping risk manageable, making it a forward-looking solution for investors."

TOPMDL applies a 5% crypto allocation, sourced proportionally from global equities and bonds, to balance risk and reward while leveraging crypto's unique properties. A disciplined quarterly rebalancing process ensures the portfolio remains aligned with target weights, preventing overexposure to crypto's inherent fluctuations.

The launch of the MarketVector Crypto-Balanced Multi-Asset Index (TOPMDL) reinforces MarketVector's commitment to advancing index innovation and equipping investors with tools for modern financial markets.

For more information on the MarketVector Crypto-Balanced Multi-Asset Index (TOPMDL), visit MarketVector's index page. A license agreement is required to use the index, index data, or trademarks for commercial purposes.

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS® and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 ExchangeTraded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 53 billion in assets under management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250324087146/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Eunjeong Kang, MarketVector

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA on behalf of MarketVector

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com