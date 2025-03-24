XMPro Releases Multi Agent Generative System 1.4 With Advanced Decision-Making and Expanded Data Options

XMPro today announced Version 1.4 of its Multi-Agent Generative System (MAGS). This update strengthens industrial AI teams' ability to make better decisions in dynamic environments

XMPro today announced Version 1.4 of its Multi-Agent Generative System (MAGS).

Collaborative Agentic AI Teams For Industrial Operations

This update strengthens industrial Agentic AI teams' ability to make better decisions in dynamic environments through improved cognitive capabilities, including a new "surprise" detection feature. The release also adds MongoDB Atlas and Qdrant support for more flexible data storage options.

Watch our latest XMPro MAGS Promotional video: [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zq4zSy7CRs ]

Improved Decision-Making in Industrial Operations

MAGS 1.4 builds on XMPro's Observe, Reflect, Plan, Act (ORPA) framework with targeted improvements that help AI agent teams identify potential issues earlier:

New "surprise" detection: Agents now evaluate the unexpectedness of new observations through pattern analysis, contextual evaluation, and temporal considerations

Earlier anomaly identification: Teams can spot subtle deviations before they develop into operational problems

Faster response capabilities: More proactive handling of changing conditions in complex industrial environments

Expanded Database Compatibility for Flexible Deployment

Version 1.4 adds support for two additional vector database options:

MongoDB Atlas: Cloud-based database service with optimized vector operations

Qdrant: Vector database designed for similarity search applications

Existing Milvus support: Continues to provide high-performance vector search capabilities

These additions give organizations more options for storing and accessing the complex data needed for industrial AI applications.

"With MAGS 1.4, we've focused on improving how AI teams process and respond to new information," said Gavin Green, VP of Strategic Solutions at XMPro. "The new capabilities help our clients spot potential issues earlier and respond more quickly, reducing operational disruptions and maintenance costs."

XMPro's MAGS platform continues to integrate smoothly with existing operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems. This interoperability enables organizations to add AI capabilities to their operations without disrupting current workflows.

For more information about XMPro's MAGS Version 1.4, visit https://xmpro.com/apex-ai

About XMPro

XMPro helps industrial companies create intelligent operations solutions that deliver measurable results. Our collaborative AI agent teams observe, reflect, plan, and act together to improve efficiency while preserving institutional knowledge. XMPro integrates with industrial systems through 200+ connectors, processing over 50 million messages daily. Founded in 2009, XMPro's approach delivers faster ROI than traditional solutions.

Learn more at www.xmpro.com

