AB DAO: AB to Be Listed on Gate.io on March 29, Kicking Off "Trade to Win Airdrop" Event

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has announced that AB will officially be listed on Gate.io, a globally recognized digital asset trading platform, at 19:00 (UTC+8) on March 29, 2025. As one of the top 10 comprehensive exchanges by global trading volume, Gate.io boasts a vast international user base and strong asset support capabilities. The listing of AB on Gate.io marks a new stage in AB DAO's global ecosystem expansion and will significantly enhance AB's liquidity and brand presence in the global market.

At the same time, Gate.io will launch the "Trade AB to Win Airdrop" event, where users who complete trades will qualify for rewards.

Event Time: March 29, 2025, 18:00 - April 3, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+8)

Official Listing Announcement: https://www.gate.io/announcements/article/44047

About AB Trading Pair

Trading Pair: AB/USDT

Trading Start Time: March 29, 2025, 19:00 (UTC+8)

AB DAO Global Ecosystem Continues to Expand

$AB is currently available for trading on the following exchanges:

Bitget, HTX, MEXC, Gate, BingX, BitMart, Lbank, Hotcoin, UEEx, 4E

Upcoming Listings: Biconomy, DigiFinex, BTSE, WEEX

The listing of AB on Gate.io is a crucial step in AB DAO's globalization roadmap. In the near future, AB will be listed on more exchanges, expanding its ecosystem applications and accelerating global adoption.

AB DAO's Vision: Empower 100 Million People Worldwide to Hold $AB!

