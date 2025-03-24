AB DAO: AB to Be Listed on Gate.io on March 29, Kicking Off "Trade to Win Airdrop" Event

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has announced that AB will officially be listed on Gate.io, a globally recognized digital asset trading platform, at 19:00 (UTC+8) on March 29, 2025. As one of the top 10 comprehensive exchanges by global trading volume, Gate.io boasts a vast international user base and strong asset support capabilities. The listing of AB on Gate.io marks a new stage in AB DAO's global ecosystem expansion and will significantly enhance AB's liquidity and brand presence in the global market.
At the same time, Gate.io will launch the "Trade AB to Win Airdrop" event, where users who complete trades will qualify for rewards.
Event Time: March 29, 2025, 18:00 - April 3, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+8)
Official Listing Announcement: https://www.gate.io/announcements/article/44047
About AB Trading Pair
Trading Pair: AB/USDT
Trading Start Time: March 29, 2025, 19:00 (UTC+8)
AB DAO Global Ecosystem Continues to Expand
$AB is currently available for trading on the following exchanges:
Bitget, HTX, MEXC, Gate, BingX, BitMart, Lbank, Hotcoin, UEEx, 4E
Upcoming Listings: Biconomy, DigiFinex, BTSE, WEEX
The listing of AB on Gate.io is a crucial step in AB DAO's globalization roadmap. In the near future, AB will be listed on more exchanges, expanding its ecosystem applications and accelerating global adoption.
AB DAO's Vision: Empower 100 Million People Worldwide to Hold $AB!
Stay updated with AB DAO
Official Website: https://ab.org
Telegram Announcement Channel: https://t.me/AB202528
Telegram English Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject
Telegram Chinese Community: https://t.me/ABgonglian
Telegram Thailand: https://t.me/AB_TH_Official
Telegram Philippines: https://t.me/AB_PH_Official
Telegram Vietnam: https://t.me/abprojectvietnam
Telegram Indonesia: https://t.me/abindonesiagrup
X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global
Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J
