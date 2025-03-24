Nanologica AB: Nanologica AB Extends Existing Loan from Flerie Invest AB

Nanologica has extended the existing loan from Flerie Invest AB. The end date for the loan has been extended to July 2, 2027 from previous July 5, 2025.

The loan will be paid off in stages according to the following conditions:



SEK 5,000,000 to be amortized as of June 30, 2025

1/3 of the remaining to be amortized as of June 30, 2026

The remainder to be amortized as of June 30, 2027



For further information, please contact

Johanna Johansson

Director IR, Communications and Marketing

johanna.johansson@nanologica.com

+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The company's mission is to increase access to cost-effective drugs through its purification products and thereby contribute to more patients around the world having access to life-saving treatments. The company is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.