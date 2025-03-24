Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H89 | ISIN: SE0022447348 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP1
Frankfurt
24.03.25
09:16 Uhr
3,980 Euro
-0,030
-0,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLERIE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLERIE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9804,14516:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2025 14:17 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanologica AB: Nanologica AB Extends Existing Loan from Flerie Invest AB

Finanznachrichten News

Nanologica has extended the existing loan from Flerie Invest AB. The end date for the loan has been extended to July 2, 2027 from previous July 5, 2025.

The loan will be paid off in stages according to the following conditions:

  • SEK 5,000,000 to be amortized as of June 30, 2025
  • 1/3 of the remaining to be amortized as of June 30, 2026
  • The remainder to be amortized as of June 30, 2027

For further information, please contact
Johanna Johansson
Director IR, Communications and Marketing
johanna.johansson@nanologica.com
+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)
Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The company's mission is to increase access to cost-effective drugs through its purification products and thereby contribute to more patients around the world having access to life-saving treatments. The company is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.