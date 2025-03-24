Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - AF2 Capital Corp. (TSXV: AF.P) ("AF2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective on or about two business days after the date on which the Exchange issues a bulletin confirming resumption of trading. The Company's common shares were previously halted from trading in connection with a proposed qualifying transaction with Stay Inc., the termination of which was announced on January 10, 2025.

The Company will continue to pursue and evaluate other assets or businesses with a view to completing its qualifying transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

The Company has not held its annual general meeting ("Meeting") since March 15, 2021 in order to preserve cash. The Company had anticipated holding its Meeting in connection with the proposed qualifying transaction with Stay Inc. The Company intends to hold its Meeting upon identifying a potential target to complete its qualifying transaction. In the event the Company does not identify such a target prior to the year end, the Company will hold its Meeting in the first quarter of 2026.

About AF2

AF2 is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The officers of the Company are Michael Galloro, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Held, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Except as specifically contemplated in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management and should not be relied upon. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding economic factors and the equity markets generally. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245804

SOURCE: AF2 Capital Corp.