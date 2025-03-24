Top legal AI platform Legora announced today that it has launched in the United States with the opening of an office in New York, and entered into a strategic partnership with Goodwin, the leading global law firm at the intersection of capital and innovation. This announcement follows Legora's recent rebranding and release of new product features aimed at serving global tier one firms like Goodwin.

Founded in 2023 and led by CEO and Y Combinator alum Max Junestrand, Legora is designed to unlock unparalleled collaboration between lawyers and machine intelligence. The platform is utilized in nearly 20 countries by over 250 clients and enhances lawyers' abilities to complete end-to-end tasks more quickly and accurately, helping reduce write-offs, future-proofing ways of working, and freeing up time for complex problem-solving and high-impact legal work.

"The US is the most important market for innovative legal technology," Junestrand said. "Legora is beyond excited to establish our footprint in North America and partner with the pioneering lawyers at Goodwin. In this fast-moving market, it will be firms like Goodwin who show the way and innovate in their ability to deliver exceptional client service."

"At Goodwin, we're always looking for ways to push the industry forward and better serve our clients. AI is an incredible tool that, when applied thoughtfully, can enhance decision-making and be an intellectual force multiplier. Our partnership with Legora allows us to be hands-on in shaping AI-driven solutions that deliver real impact-helping our lawyers work smarter and giving our clients even better results," said Mary O'Carroll, Goodwin's Chief Operating Officer.

To date, Legora has raised over $35 million in funding from investors, including Benchmark, Redpoint, SV Angel, Y Combinator, and others. WIRED named Legora one of Stockholm's hottest startups in 2024, and Business Insider listed the company as one of 43 startups to bet your career on earlier this year. Investors recognize Legora's enormous market potential:

Jacob Effron, Partner at Redpoint said, "In less than a year since our investment in Legora, it's clear that their AI platform not only effectively eliminates inefficiencies for legal professionals and solves end-to-end tasks, but is also being adopted at an unprecedented pace-unlike anything we've seen in this industry."

Chetan Puttagunta, Benchmark said, "Legora is demonstrating the transformative power of AI in the legal field, enabling lawyers to offload time-consuming tasks and dedicate their expertise to what truly matters: serving their clients and delivering exceptional value. The tremendous adoption and momentum we're seeing reflects the impact Legora is having."

Gustaf Alströmer, Group Partner at Y Combinator said, "Legora is equipping lawyers with everything they need to transform their practice from the ground up. The team's collaborative approach to building AI with their clients is unique, and it is the reason Legora has found unparalleled product-market fit. Once onboarded, lawyers don't want to work without it. Over the years, I've seen hundreds of companies in legaltech, but nothing like the team and the product behind Legora."

In addition, Legora is expanding its New York-based team and added Patrick Forquer to head its enterprise sales team. Well-known in the tech and AI community, Forquer is a leading Go-to-Market leader with 15+ years' experience at companies like Accenture, Intralinks, and Braze, where he helped to grow this start up from early stage to a publicly traded customer engagement platform used for multichannel marketing.

About Goodwin

We are in the business of building authentic, long-term relationships with our clients, who are some of the world's most successful and innovative investors, entrepreneurs and disruptors at the convergence of and within the life sciences, private equity, real estate, technology and financial industries. Our immersive understanding of these industries combined with our expertise across high-stakes litigation and dispute resolution, world-class regulatory compliance and advisory services, and complex transactions sets us apart. To learn more about our global law firm, please visit www.goodwinlaw.com.

About Legora

Legora (formerly Leya) is the world's first truly collaborative AI for lawyers. With offices in New York, London and Stockholm, Legora is on a mission to empower exceptional lawyers by unleashing their expertise. The platform is utilized in nearly 20 countries by over 250 clients. Legora collaborates with clients to help them work more efficiently, accurately, and devote more time to complex problem solving and high-impact, strategic work.

