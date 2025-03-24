Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BODYCOTE PLC
b)
LEI
213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p
b)
Nature of the transaction
GRANT OF 2025 SHARE AWARDS UNDER
THE 2016 BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
340,028
e)
Date of the transaction
21-03-2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue