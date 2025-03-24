Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025

PR Newswire
24.03.2025 16:06 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

  1. JIM FAIRBAIRN
  2. BEN FIDLER

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

  1. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
  2. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BODYCOTE PLC

b)

LEI

213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99

b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF 2025 SHARE AWARDS UNDER

THE 2016 BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.88

  1. 184,523
  2. 155,505

d)

Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

340,028

e)

Date of the transaction

21-03-2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue


