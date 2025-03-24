ZetrOZ Systems Promotes Injury Healing Awareness During MLB Spring Training

Soft tissue injuries like UCL tears, hamstring pulls and oblique strains are more common early in the season, but non-invasive treatment technology, sam®Recover can help athletes recover faster and stay on the field.

Halfway through baseball's spring training, Gerrit Cole, one of the top players in the game, announced his season was over because of a torn elbow ligament. While severe cases like Cole's are unusual, soft tissue injuries are part of baseball and other sports. ZetrOZ Systems' sam® (sustained acoustic medicine) device can help athletes recover more quickly and return to their sports through its ability to promote soft tissue healing.

The sam® device is a high frequency, long-duration wearable ultrasound unit documented to speed injury healing in 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and more than 40 peer-reviewed publications. sam® has proven effective in reducing pain and restoring function for conditions including knee osteoarthritis, shoulder and neck pain, and a range of musculoskeletal injuries.

Such injuries are common during pre-season training, when players push themselves to get into condition after the off-season. A 2019 study in The Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine found about 40% of hamstring injuries in baseball occur in April and May. Similarly, a 2021 report from the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery found thatUCL injuries in baseball peaked in April and May.

During the training season, the sam® X1 and sam® 2.0 devices can help players recover from the stresses and strains of practices and games.

"Spring training is a crucial time for players to prepare for the season, and staying healthy is the top priority," said Dr. George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Our sustained acoustic medicine technology provides athletes with a clinically proven to speed up recovery and optimize performance."

Among many studies demonstrating sam®'s efficacy, a 2015 level 4 clinical study by sports medicine experts at The Ohio State University and Duke University found sustained acoustic medicine delivered via ZetrOZ Sytems' sam® device reduced pain and improved strength in patients' medial/lateral elbow tendons and Achilles' tendons.

sam®'s Role in Recovery from Common Baseball Injuries

Rotator cuff strains and tendinitis: sam® delivers ultrasound therapy to promote faster healing and reduce pain, allowing pitchers and position players prone to shoulder overuse injuries to regain mobility and strength without relying on medication.

Elbow injuries (UCL Strains & Tendinitis): sam®'s deep-tissue treatment enhances circulation and reduces stiffness in affected areas, including repetitive throwing motions, which can lead to elbow inflammation and strain.

Hamstring strains: sam® provides therapeutic ultrasound to improve tissue elasticity and decrease downtime because quick bursts of running and sudden stops put tremendous stress on the hamstrings.

Oblique strains: sam® manages pain and supports faster rehabilitation when dealing with swinging and rotational movements, which can lead to core muscle injuries.

Athletic trainers, medical professionals, and elite athletes have endorsed the sam® wearable ultrasound unit for its effectiveness in rehabilitation from injuries. ZetrOZ Systems invented sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® line in part with funding from the National Institute of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, and NASA.

ZetrOZ Systems products are designed and manufactured in the United States and are protected by 48 U.S. and international patents. The devices are the only FDA-cleared wearable ultrasound units approved for daily home use.

For more information, please visit https://zetroz.com/ and www.samrecover.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

