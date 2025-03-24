Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 28 February 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £115.2m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2025

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 12.3 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.0 3 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 3.5 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 5 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.0 6 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 2.7 7 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.7 8 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.4 9 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.3 10 Orange Communication Services France 2.2 11 ENI Energy Italy 2.1 12 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.1 13 RTX Industrials United States 2.1 14 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.1 15 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 1.9 16 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.8 17 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 18 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.7 19 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 1.6 20 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.5 21 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.4 22 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 23 Intel Information Technology United States 1.3 24 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.2 25 Danieli Industrials Italy 0.9 26 Philips Health Care Netherlands 0.8 27 Kalmar Industrials Finland 0.8 Total equity investments 67.6 Cash and other net assets 32.4 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 28 February 2025

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 20.6 Japan 14.6 United Kingdom 14.0 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.0 Americas: Direct Equities 6.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 5.1 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 32.4 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 28 February 2025

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 12.3 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.0 Financials: Direct Equities 2.7 Total Financials 22.0 Industrials 11.8 Consumer Staples 8.8 Consumer Discretionary 5.8 Energy 5.1 Health Care 4.3 Communication Services 3.6 Materials 3.3 Information Technology 2.9 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 32.4 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

24 March 2025