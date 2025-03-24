Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 28 February 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £115.2m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
12.3
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
7.0
3
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
3.5
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.0
5
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.0
6
Lloyds Banking Group
Financials
United Kingdom
2.7
7
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.7
8
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.4
9
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
2.3
10
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.2
11
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.1
12
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.1
13
RTX
Industrials
United States
2.1
14
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.1
15
Azelis Group
Materials
Belgium
1.9
16
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.8
17
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.8
18
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.7
19
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
1.6
20
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.5
21
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.4
22
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.4
23
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.3
24
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.2
25
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
0.9
26
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
0.8
27
Kalmar
Industrials
|
Finland
0.8
Total equity investments
67.6
Cash and other net assets
32.4
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 28 February 2025
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
20.6
Japan
14.6
United Kingdom
14.0
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.0
Americas: Direct Equities
6.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan
5.1
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
32.4
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 28 February 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
12.3
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.0
Financials: Direct Equities
2.7
Total Financials
22.0
Industrials
11.8
Consumer Staples
8.8
Consumer Discretionary
5.8
Energy
5.1
Health Care
4.3
Communication Services
3.6
Materials
3.3
Information Technology
2.9
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
32.4
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
