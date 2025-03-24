US Med-Equip Named 2025 CIO 100 Award Winner for Second Consecutive Year

Rental company delivering medical equipment on demand honored for industry-leading technology supporting record number of hospitals

US Med-Equip ( USME ), a leading provider of medical equipment solutions for hospitals, has again been named a CIO 100 Award winner by Foundry's CIO.

CIO 100 Awards



The CIO 100 Awards celebrate the top 100 organizations and their chief information officers for achievements in deploying IT in innovative ways that deliver measurable results. USME was recognized for leveraging advanced analytics, automation and enterprise-wide systems to help hospitals across the country track, manage and access critical medical equipment - improving patient care while reducing costs.

"The CIO 100 Awards recognize IT leaders who drive innovation, transformation, and business success through technology. With an exceptionally high caliber of submissions each year, winning a CIO 100 Award is a true honor, highlighting the bold vision, strategic excellence, and groundbreaking impact of the most influential CIOs shaping the future of digital enterprise," stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards.

USME leads the nation in medical equipment distribution and technology with an average delivery time of three hours, 24/7/365. Hospitals using USME's AI-powered technology - developed under the leadership of Chief Information Officer Antonio Marin - receive equipment even faster.

Clinicians caring for critical patients can place urgent orders for medical equipment, such as life-saving ventilators or bariatric beds, directly through the electronic medical record portal they already use to manage patient care.

"This recognition is a testament to our entire team's dedication to building and scaling innovative systems that support healthcare heroes," Marin said. "We're proud to help hospitals save time, reduce costs and focus on what matters most - their patients."

The 2025 CIO 100 Award winners will be celebrated at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards event Aug. 11-13.

About US Med-Equip

USME partners with top hospitals to provide the highest quality medical equipment, including monitoring devices, ventilators, infusion pumps, patient beds and more. From on-demand delivery of medical equipment rentals to asset management and onsite biomedical support services, USME is the highest-rated medical equipment partner for hospitals across the country.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

About the US CIO 100 Awards

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire