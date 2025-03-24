Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.03.2025 18:30 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

[24.03.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25IE000LZC9NM04,829,409.00USD037,432,964.987.751
24.03.25IE000DOZYQJ73,655,022.00EUR021,740,920.785.9482
24.03.25IE000DOZYQJ73,655,022.00EUR021,740,920.785.9482
24.03.25IE000GETKIK81,952,016.00GBP020,247,964.7310.3728
24.03.25IE000GETKIK81,952,016.00GBP020,247,964.7310.3728
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25IE000XIITCN5612,758.00GBP05,043,915.308.2315

