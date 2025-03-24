AEG Celebrates Women's History Month With Employee Led Initiatives That Inspired and Elevated Women

AEG, the world's largest sports and live entertainment company, celebrated Women's History Month with a series of events led by its Women@AEG employee network group (ENG), that were designed to inspire, mentor, and uplift women across the organization.

Throughout the month, employees in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Las Vegas, New York and Pittsburgh participated in assembling EmpowerHer Kit for women in underserved communities. The kits included feminine hygiene products and handwritten notes of empowerment that were distributed to young girls locally.

On March, 5, 2025, the ENG hosted a special Women's History Month Futures event, as part of the AEG Futures Career Exploration program, where female college students in the Los Angeles area could learn first-hand from industry professionals. The event took place at Crypto.com Arena, where female professionals from across AEG shared valuable insights into their field and helped guide the budding professionals on their career journey. Participants received tickets to enjoy an LA Kings game after the Futures event.

On March 6, 2025, Women@AEG partnered with FEMME HOUSE to host Legacy of Sound: Women Inspiring Future Generations, a roundtable discussion for employees at Coke Studio at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, CA. The panel featured LP Giobbi, artist and FEMME HOUSE Co-Founder, Lo Spalding, FEMME HOUSE Co-Founder, Alicia Karlin, VP of AEG Presents Global Touring, and Lara Fox, VP of Global Partnerships, AEG Presents. Each panelist discussed their unique contributions to creating a more inclusive music industry and provided insights on equity, mentorship, and professional growth.

"I am proud of the work we are doing at AEG, a company where women's voices are amplified and their accomplishments are recognized," said Moon Kim, Women@AEG Leadership, Co-Chair. "Through our Women's History Month programming, from networking events to career development programs, our goal is to create opportunities for growth and empowerment for all women."

