Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Podtopia Network today announced that Vince Chan's podcast, Chief Change Officer, has officially surpassed 250 episodes and has been ranked #1 in the Apple Podcasts' Careers category in the USA. The show is also within the top 3% of all Apple Podcasts and has experienced rapid growth since launching just over one year ago.

Chief Change Officer applies a structured, case study-style format inspired by Harvard Business School to explore pivotal career and life transitions. Each episode features real individuals sharing defining moments that have shaped their identities and trajectories.

Vince Chan, the host of the podcast, brings over three decades of cross-industry experience and holds dual MBAs from Yale and Chicago Booth. Chan's career includes leadership roles such as a billion-dollar fund manager at TCW Asset Management, as well as authorship of two career development books. The podcast marks Chan's 18th career transition, further reinforcing the show's core theme of personal and professional reinvention.

"The podcast is designed to provide authentic, experience-driven insights into how individuals navigate significant change," said Chan, host of Chief Change Officer.

Chief Change Officer is distributed via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube and has gained traction among professionals seeking depth, authenticity, and real-world examples of transformation.

The show is intended for a global audience of professionals, mid-career changemakers, and aspiring leaders. It avoids quick-fix career hacks, instead focusing on long-form interviews that uncover the human intelligence behind growth and resilience. The show is a space for visionary underdogs, black sheep, bold hearts, and growth progressives.

At 250 episodes and counting, the message is clear: whether a listener is 25 or 52, the ability to outgrow oneself is what sets game-changers apart.

