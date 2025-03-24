BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks started off on a strong note on Monday, but pared gains and eventually closed somewhat mixed as the mood turned cautious amid uncertainty about U.S. tariffs.Investors digested regional manufacturing and services sector activity data, and awaited clarity on fresh tariffs by the Trump administration.The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.04%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed 0.01% down and France's CAC 40 edged down 0.02%. Germany's DAX gained 0.19%, while Switzerland's SMI closed down 0.57%.Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Spain ended weak.Austria, Greece, Iceland, Poland and Turkiye closed notably higher, while Netherlands and Sweden ended flat.In the UK market, Pershing Square Holdings gained nearly 4%. Polar Capital Technology, Antofagasta, Scottish Mortgage, Prudential, Lloyds Banking, Anglo American Plc, Centrica, Barclays, Kingfisher, Standard Chartered, Ashtead and Experian also closed with strong gains.Vodafone Group ended down 4.4%. JD Sports Fashion, British Land, BP, Haleon, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, WPP, GSK, National Grid, AstraZeneca, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Melrose Industries and Severn Trent closed lower by 1 to 3%.In the German market, Bayer tumbled nearly 6.5% after a Georgia jury ordered the agricultural and pharmaceutical group to pay $2.1 billion in damages to a man who claimed that his cancer was caused by Monsanto's Roundup weed killer.Beiersdorf and Vonovia lost 4% and 3.6%, respectively. Siemens Energy, Henkel, Deutsche Boerse, Siemens, Symrise, Deutsche Telekom and Fresenius closed down 1 to 2%.Infineon, Deutsche Bank and Zalando gained 2.1 to 3.1%. RWE, SAP, Heidelberg Materials, Rheinmetall, Qiagen and MTU Aero Engines also closed notably higher.In the French market, Renault climbed more than 4%. Thales, Stellantis, STMicroElectronics, Vivendi, ArcelorMittal, Teleperformance, Societe Generale and Essilor gained 1 to 2.3%.Carrefour, Sanofi, Kering, Eurofins Scientific and Danone lost 1.6 to 2.7%. Orange, Pernod Ricard, Unibail Rodamco, LVMH, TotalEnergies, Edenred and Dassault Systemes closed down 0.6 to 1%.Eurozone private sector expanded for the third straight month in March as manufacturing production increased for the first time in two years, joining services in growth territory, data from S&P Global showed.The HCOB flash composite output index ticked up to 50.4 in March from 50.2 in February. The score has remained above the threshold 50.0 indicating expansion for the third successive month.At 50.4, the flash services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped unexpectedly to a four-month low from 50.6 in February. The score was forecast to rise to 51.2.The flash factory PMI hit a 26-month high of 48.7 from 47.6 in February. The score was above the expected level of 48.3.The UK private sector growth strengthened to a six-month high in March, driven by the fastest upturn in the services economy since 2024. The flash composite output index registered 52.0 in March, up from 50.5 in February.The services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a seven-month high of 53.2 compared to 51.0 in February. The score was well above forecast of 51.2.At 44.6, the manufacturing PMI remained at an 18-month low and down from 46.9 in February. The score was forecast to rise to 47.3.Flash survey results published by S&P Global showed France's economic downturn continued in March but the pace of decline slowed moderately driven by tentative signs of recovery in the manufacturing sector. The HCOB composite output index posted a two-month high of 47.0 in March, up from 45.1 in February.The survey showed that both the manufacturing and service sectors posted shallower contractions in output at the end of the first quarter. The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose more-than-expected to 46.6 in March from 45.3 in the prior month. The reading was seen at 46.3.At 48.9, the factory PMI hit a 26-month high and climbed from 45.8 in February. The score was forecast to improve to 46.2.Germany's private sector grew at the fastest pace in ten months in March amid a robust rebound in manufacturing production,The flash HCOB composite output index rose to 50.9 in March from 50.4 in February. This was the highest score since last May but it remained well below forecast of 51.2.The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.2 from 51.1 in the previous month. Moreover, this was weaker than economists' forecast of 52.3.Meanwhile, the manufacturing PMI climbed to 48.3 in March from 46.5 a month ago. The score was seen at 47.1. Nonetheless, the score below 50.0 indicates contraction.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX