Spring Clean Smarter with Dreame: Enjoy Up to 25% Off in Our Biggest Sale of the Season

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology is celebrating the season with an exciting Spring Sale, offering up to 25% off on its latest flagship smart home cleaning products.

From powerful robot vacuums to high-performance wet and dry vacuums, premium hair styling tools, and advanced robotic lawn mowers, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Dreame's cutting-edge innovations.

X50 Ultra Complete: Rise Up, Clean Beneath

£1,299 Spring Sale Price: £1,099

Dreame's most advanced robot vacuum, the X50 Ultra Complete, introduces a new level of home cleaning with its ProLeap System featuring 6cm obstacle-crossing ability. Its VersaLift Navigation allows the robot to lower itself to just 8.9cm for deep cleaning under furniture. The HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush System effectively captures and removes hair, while the 20,000Pa suction power ensures thorough dirt and debris removal.

H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum: A Complete Clean, Untangled and Spotless

£599 Spring Sale Price: £499

The H15 Pro is the industry's first wet and dry vacuum with an AI robotic arm, delivering GapFree triple-edge coverage to reach every corner. The TangleCut system ensures a tangle-free brush, while the Thermo Tub high-temp self-cleaning system provides effortless maintenance with 100°C hot water rinsing and high-speed drying.

Z30 Cordless Stick Vacuum: Unmatched Suction Power for Smarter Cleaning

£399 Spring Sale Price: £299

The Z30 redefines cleaning efficiency with 310AW of powerful suction*, the highest in Dreame's cordless vacuum lineup. Its advanced brushless motor ensures exceptional debris removal, while a 99.99% filtration rate captures fine dust, bacteria, and allergens with a HEPA filter. Equipped with smart infrared sensors, the Z30 detects particles as small as 10µm, automatically adjusting suction power for optimized cleaning. The real-time LCD display provides instant feedback on cleaning performance, balancing power, battery efficiency, and runtime for a seamless, intelligent cleaning experience.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a forward-thinking company committed to empowering users through innovative smart home solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technology-such as high-speed motors, machine vision, SLAM, and multi-cone cyclone separation-Dreame strives to make everyday tasks effortless and efficient. With over 150 core patents, Dreame offers a diverse range of products, including robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, lawn mowers, and hair care tools. Focused on enhancing quality of life, Dreame continues to redefine convenience and performance, helping users enjoy smarter, cleaner, and more empowered living every day.

