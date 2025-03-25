Liberty Supports Homebuyers Looking to Capitalise on Market Trends

After the RBA's recent interest rate decrease, Liberty is reminding borrowers how flexible home loan solutions could help make their homeownership dreams a reality.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) recently decreased the official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 4.10%, making it the first rate cut in more than four years.

This decision has the potential to renew optimism for homebuyers who may have been waiting for lower rates before entering the market.

Leading lender Liberty has been helping Australians secure their dream homes for the last 27 years and is proud to provide those seeking home loans with greater choice.

According to Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, Liberty offers flexible home loans to support a diverse range of borrowers - including those who might not fit the traditional lending mould.

"At Liberty, we understand that not every borrower is the same, so we offer tailored loans to fit unique circumstances," Ms Pantarotto said.

"We take a holistic approach to credit assessment and look at a range of factors to find a solution that aligns with their situation and goals."

Liberty's home loan solutions are designed to help more people reach their homeownership goals sooner.

Their low doc home loan is ideal for self-employed borrowers with its alternative income verification option, while their low deposit home loan could help first homebuyers finding it challenging to save a large deposit.

"We also offer debt consolidation, low rate, and low deposit home loans - so there's a range of options to suit different borrowers and their specific needs," Ms Pantarotto said.

Liberty's free-thinking lending approach extends beyond home loans, with solutions across personal, car, business, commercial and SMSF loans.

"We understand the challenges and the opportunities the market presents and are committed to helping Australians access the funds they need to achieve their dreams," Ms Pantarotto said.

"Whether it's home or car ownership, home renovation projects, or business expansion plans, Liberty is here to help borrowers reach their goals."

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit License 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

