MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence survey data from Germany is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for February. Prices had increased 2.6 percent annually in January.At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 86.8 in March from 85.2 in the previous month.At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is expected to fall to -28 percent in March from -23 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX