CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The yen fell to nearly a 3-month low of 195.01 against the pound and more than a 3-week low of 150.94 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 194.86 and 150.78, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 6-day lows of 163.03 and 170.95 from Monday's closing quotes of 162.88 and 170.80, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to a 6-day low of 94.92 and a 5-day low of 86.40 from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.79 and 86.35, respectively.The yen edged down to 105.42 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 105.32.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 200.00 against the pound, 157.00 against the greenback, 165.00 against the euro, 173.00 against the franc, 98.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX