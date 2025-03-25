HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased marginally in February after rising to an 8-month high in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 9.4 percent in February from 9.5 percent in January.In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.8 percent.The number of unemployed people declined to 263,000 in February from 269,000 in the previous month.The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, climbed to a 9-month high of 23.9 percent in February from 20.1 percent in the previous month.The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 9.1 percent in February.Data showed that the employment rate came in at 60.7 percent, down from 61.4 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX