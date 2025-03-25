DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 25-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today 25 March 2025 at 08:00: Name of Issuer: Supersearch Plus plc Securities: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BV4DNS07 Symbol: SUP The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105204 25-March-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105204&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)