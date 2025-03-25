Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Dow Jones News
25.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading - Supersearch Plus plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 
25-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today 25 March 2025 at 
08:00: 
Name of Issuer: Supersearch Plus plc 
Securities: Ordinary Shares 
ISIN: GB00BV4DNS07 
Symbol: SUP 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105204 25-March-2025

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
