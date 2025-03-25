Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
25.03.25
09:15 Uhr
3,280 Euro
+0,020
+0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3003,50010:02
Dow Jones News
25.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
25-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 24 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            282.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            275.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            277.3543p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,561,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,485,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 277.3543p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1412               282.00      08:25:55          00074413639TRLO0      XLON 
1379               281.00      08:30:00          00074413778TRLO0      XLON 
1392               282.00      08:46:30          00074414144TRLO0      XLON 
1297               280.00      09:09:15          00074414815TRLO0      XLON 
320                278.50      09:25:05          00074416037TRLO0      XLON 
28                278.50      09:25:05          00074416038TRLO0      XLON 
855                278.50      09:25:05          00074416039TRLO0      XLON 
1211               277.50      09:34:43          00074416798TRLO0      XLON 
1125               277.50      09:48:13          00074417513TRLO0      XLON 
251                277.50      09:48:13          00074417514TRLO0      XLON 
855                276.50      10:02:07          00074418123TRLO0      XLON 
496                276.50      10:02:07          00074418124TRLO0      XLON 
1356               276.50      10:25:32          00074418706TRLO0      XLON 
25000               276.50      10:32:35          00074418876TRLO0      XLON 
1242               276.50      10:34:51          00074418927TRLO0      XLON 
1273               276.50      11:28:24          00074420433TRLO0      XLON 
1153               276.00      11:29:58          00074420470TRLO0      XLON 
1168               276.00      11:54:10          00074420980TRLO0      XLON 
1185               275.50      12:28:07          00074421619TRLO0      XLON 
209                277.00      13:12:07          00074423236TRLO0      XLON 
922                277.00      13:12:07          00074423237TRLO0      XLON 
1309               277.00      13:37:01          00074424303TRLO0      XLON 
1290               276.00      13:49:53          00074424669TRLO0      XLON 
1128               276.50      14:17:12          00074425708TRLO0      XLON 
1380               277.00      14:22:55          00074425916TRLO0      XLON 
1225               276.50      14:33:46          00074426440TRLO0      XLON 
659                279.00      14:58:00          00074427383TRLO0      XLON 
586                279.00      14:58:00          00074427384TRLO0      XLON 
131                279.50      14:58:00          00074427385TRLO0      XLON 
642                279.50      14:58:00          00074427386TRLO0      XLON 
149                279.50      14:58:00          00074427387TRLO0      XLON 
153                279.50      14:58:00          00074427388TRLO0      XLON 
1225               279.50      15:02:31          00074427612TRLO0      XLON 
500                278.50      15:13:45          00074428157TRLO0      XLON 
883                278.50      15:13:45          00074428158TRLO0      XLON 
383                278.00      15:42:58          00074429695TRLO0      XLON 
901                278.00      15:42:58          00074429696TRLO0      XLON 
904                278.00      15:57:58          00074430455TRLO0      XLON 
284                278.00      15:57:58          00074430456TRLO0      XLON 
292                278.50      16:15:18          00074431436TRLO0      XLON 
950                278.50      16:15:18          00074431437TRLO0      XLON 
73                278.50      16:15:18          00074431438TRLO0      XLON 
824                279.00      16:17:29          00074431526TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
