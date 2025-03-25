Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 25-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 24 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 282.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 275.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 277.3543p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,561,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,485,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 277.3543p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1412 282.00 08:25:55 00074413639TRLO0 XLON 1379 281.00 08:30:00 00074413778TRLO0 XLON 1392 282.00 08:46:30 00074414144TRLO0 XLON 1297 280.00 09:09:15 00074414815TRLO0 XLON 320 278.50 09:25:05 00074416037TRLO0 XLON 28 278.50 09:25:05 00074416038TRLO0 XLON 855 278.50 09:25:05 00074416039TRLO0 XLON 1211 277.50 09:34:43 00074416798TRLO0 XLON 1125 277.50 09:48:13 00074417513TRLO0 XLON 251 277.50 09:48:13 00074417514TRLO0 XLON 855 276.50 10:02:07 00074418123TRLO0 XLON 496 276.50 10:02:07 00074418124TRLO0 XLON 1356 276.50 10:25:32 00074418706TRLO0 XLON 25000 276.50 10:32:35 00074418876TRLO0 XLON 1242 276.50 10:34:51 00074418927TRLO0 XLON 1273 276.50 11:28:24 00074420433TRLO0 XLON 1153 276.00 11:29:58 00074420470TRLO0 XLON 1168 276.00 11:54:10 00074420980TRLO0 XLON 1185 275.50 12:28:07 00074421619TRLO0 XLON 209 277.00 13:12:07 00074423236TRLO0 XLON 922 277.00 13:12:07 00074423237TRLO0 XLON 1309 277.00 13:37:01 00074424303TRLO0 XLON 1290 276.00 13:49:53 00074424669TRLO0 XLON 1128 276.50 14:17:12 00074425708TRLO0 XLON 1380 277.00 14:22:55 00074425916TRLO0 XLON 1225 276.50 14:33:46 00074426440TRLO0 XLON 659 279.00 14:58:00 00074427383TRLO0 XLON 586 279.00 14:58:00 00074427384TRLO0 XLON 131 279.50 14:58:00 00074427385TRLO0 XLON 642 279.50 14:58:00 00074427386TRLO0 XLON 149 279.50 14:58:00 00074427387TRLO0 XLON 153 279.50 14:58:00 00074427388TRLO0 XLON 1225 279.50 15:02:31 00074427612TRLO0 XLON 500 278.50 15:13:45 00074428157TRLO0 XLON 883 278.50 15:13:45 00074428158TRLO0 XLON 383 278.00 15:42:58 00074429695TRLO0 XLON 901 278.00 15:42:58 00074429696TRLO0 XLON 904 278.00 15:57:58 00074430455TRLO0 XLON 284 278.00 15:57:58 00074430456TRLO0 XLON 292 278.50 16:15:18 00074431436TRLO0 XLON 950 278.50 16:15:18 00074431437TRLO0 XLON 73 278.50 16:15:18 00074431438TRLO0 XLON 824 279.00 16:17:29 00074431526TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

