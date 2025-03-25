Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
[25.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE00BN4GXL63
12,186,600.00
EUR
300,000
116,941,487.57
9.5959
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
971,958.57
96.4245
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,582,191.69
110.3011
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE00BMDWWS85
45,055.00
USD
0
5,263,440.38
116.8226
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE00BN0T9H70
50,876.00
GBP
0
5,782,113.72
113.6511
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE00BKX90X67
47,291.00
EUR
0
5,100,316.70
107.8496
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE00BKX90W50
14,996.00
CHF
0
1,462,675.55
97.5377
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000L1I4R94
67,128.00
USD
0
737,601.82
10.9880
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000LJG9WK1
1,855,636.00
GBP
0
18,614,081.33
10.0311
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000JL9SV51
395,971.00
USD
0
4,398,469.19
11.1081
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000BQ3SE47
3,720,047.00
SEK
0
401,567,693.47
107.9469
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000LSFKN16
638,744.00
SEK
0
6,448,680.89
10.0960
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000LH4DDC2
137,934.00
SEK
0
1,483,014.81
10.7516
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000WXLHR76
1,147,541.00
SEK
0
12,125,099.60
10.5662
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
SEK
0
300,597.15
10.7394
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000061JZE2
901,028.00
SEK
0
9,556,963.01
10.6067
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE000CV0WWL4
18,900,000.00
JPY
0
1,943,087,063.56
102.8088
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.03.25
IE0002A3VE77
700,000.00
EUR
0
7,742,061.58
11.0601