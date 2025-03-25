With the arrival of spring, the desire for lightness and restyling grows, and there is no better time to dedicate yourself to the great seasonal cleaning. To make this task easier and more effective, Tineco, a leading company in the smart appliances category, launches the Spring Offers, with exclusive discounts on a selection of floor cleaners and vacuum cleaners for home care.

Welcome Spring with Tineco's Best Cleaning Deals of the Season!

The selected products will be on offer on Amazon from March 25 to March 31

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

For those looking for innovation and flexibility, the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is the perfect choice. Thanks to its ability to bend up to 180°, it can easily reach difficult spaces such as under furniture and in tight corners. This model includes the three-chamber dirty water separation system, which protects the engine by maintaining constant power even in a horizontal position. The autonomy reaches up to 40 minutes and allows for prolonged cleaning without interruptions.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available on Amazon from March 25 to March 31 at a price of €399 (starting price: €599

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5

The TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is a 2-in-1 smart vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner, which can meet the daily basic cleaning needs of the family. It offers effective and silent cleaning, thanks to the iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which detects and removes both fresh and encrusted dirt. It is easy to handle, with a flexible design and an ergonomic handle, weighs 4.5 kg and has a battery life of 35 minutes. Equipped with separate tanks for clean and dirty water, it cleans itself while charging. A practical and versatile device for stress-free cleaning.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon from March 25 to March 31 at a price of €269 (starting price: €519

iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete

The Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete combines vacuuming and mopping in one step, effortlessly removing wet, dry, stubborn and sticky dirt, without the need to sweep and mop separately. The self-cleaning system keeps the brush, tube and filter clean at all times. Edge cleaning is improved with the innovative head that easily reaches the tightest areas, ensuring precise cleaning along skirting boards and in corners, with the ability to clean edges up to 0.5 cm.

Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete is available on Amazon from March 25 to March 31 at a price of €199 (starting price: €299

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra combines mopping and vacuuming in one device, offering a deep and effortless clean. Thanks to the 180° flat design, it easily reaches even the areas under furniture, removing hidden dust. The DualBlock anti-tangle technology prevents hair from accumulating in the brush, ensuring smooth operation. The FlashDry self-cleaning system uses hot water to dissolve dirt and 85°C drying, avoiding residue and humidity. With 50 minutes of autonomy, the optimised battery ensures constant performance, while the iLoop smart sensor automatically adjusts clean water, suction and battery for optimal efficiency. The MHCBS technology keeps the floor perfectly clean, continuously filtering the water and recycling it 450 times per minute, ensuring superior hygiene and performance.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is available on Amazon from March 25th to March 31st at a price of €569 (starting price: €699

PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus

The Tineco PURE ONE Station 5 Plus offers a complete and effortless cleaning thanks to its self-cleaning system, which automatically empties the dust container and sanitizes the brush, tube and filter. The bagless design reduces maintenance costs, while the ClogLess system prevents clogging, allowing even large debris to be collected easily. With 175W of powerful suction, it removes dust, dirt and pet hair, supported by the ZeroTangle brush, which prevents tangles. The iLoop sensor automatically adjusts the power based on the level of dirt, ensuring efficient cleaning on carpets and hard floors. In addition, the 2.5L dust container reduces the need for frequent emptying, while automatic recharging keeps it always ready for use.

TINECO PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus is available on Amazon from March 25 to March 31 at a price of €389 (starting price: €459

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 and launched the world's first smart vacuum cleaner in 2019. Today, the brand has become a leading global supplier of smart household appliances, with products in the areas of floor care, kitchen and personal care. Tineco is committed to its brand vision of making life easier through intelligent technologies and constantly developing new appliances.

