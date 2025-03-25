DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.3809 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4790678 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 380036 EQS News ID: 2105740 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

