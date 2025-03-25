STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Sweden decreased somewhat in February from a nearly 2-year high in the prior month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.The producer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 3.5 percent rise in January, which was the steepest increase since March 2023.Prices for energy-related products alone grew 8.4 percent from last year, and those for capital and consumer goods rose by 1.6 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.The annual rate of the producer price index, excluding energy-related products, climbed at a slower pace of 2.6 percent versus 4.5 percent growth in January.On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX