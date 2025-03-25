MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer prices increased at the fastest pace in two years in February on higher energy prices, the statistical office INE reported Tuesday.Producer price inflation advanced to 6.6 percent in February from 2.6 percent in January. This was the fastest growth since February 2023, when prices grew 8.0 percent.Excluding energy, producer prices remained flat in February after a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month.Month-on-month, producer prices gained 1.2 percent, following a 0.4 percent rise in January.Within overall prices, energy prices posted the sharpest growth of 22.2 percent. Prices of capital goods and intermediate goods moved up 1.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.Meanwhile, consumer goods prices eased 1.3 percent, data showed.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX