BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik (JNPKF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2024 earnings to shareholders increased to 92.6 million euros from 72.5 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.62 euros compared to 1.27 euros. EBITDA increased by 5.7 percent to 221.5 million euros. Revenue grew by 4.7 percent to 1.12 billion euros.The Executive Board expects revenue for fiscal 2025 to remain roughly at the prior-year level, +/- 5 percent. Jenoptik expects EBITDA margin to be between 18.0 percent and 21.0 percent in 2025.The Executive and Supervisory Boards will propose to the AGM a dividend payment of 0.38 euros per share. This would increase the total dividend payout by 8.6 percent to 21.8 million euros.