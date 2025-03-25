WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday despite the dollar ticking up to an almost three-week high after the release of strong U.S. services data and amid optimism on the tariff front.Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $3,021.32 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $3,052.31.The dollar climbed to a three-week high on the yen and was strong across various currencies after the U.S. Services PMI came in at 54.3 in March 2025, a three-month high and up from 51 in February.On the tariff front, U.S. President Donald Trump said that tariffs on automobiles, aluminum and pharmaceuticals are coming soon, and that he may give 'a lot of countries' breaks on tariffs, without providing any details.Media reports suggest that the Trump administration might take a more measured approach on tariffs against U.S. trading partners and could omit a set of industry-specific tariffs.Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic on Monday said he anticipates slower progress on inflation in coming months and therefore sees the Fed cutting its benchmark interest rate only a quarter of a percentage point by the end of this year.As growth worries mount, investors await a slew of U.S. data through the day, including consumer confidence data for March, February's new home sales figures, the Richmond Federal Reserve's manufacturing index for March, and speeches by Fed Governor Adriana Kugler and New York Fed President John Williams for further direction.U.S. Q4 GDP data due on March 27 may provide a clearer picture of how the world's largest economy performed in the final stretch of 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX