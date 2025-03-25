DJ Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist (MSCW LN) Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2025 / 10:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.3199 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49099950 CODE: MSCW LN ISIN: LU2572257124 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572257124 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCW LN Sequence No.: 380116 EQS News ID: 2105950 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105950&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2025 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)