BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 24 March 2025 were:

217.28p Capital only

218.14p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 30,403 Ordinary shares on 24th March 2025, the Company has 67,982,614 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,378,691 shares which are held in Treasury.