Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - ARB Labs Inc. ("ARB Labs" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI) platform offering table-game analytics solutions for casinos, is pleased to announce that, effective today, Tom Hearne has joined the Company as its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and member of the board of directors (the "Board").

Mr. Hearne has extensive experience as a senior executive having scaled numerous regulated gaming and technology companies. Tom most recently was the Chief Executive Officer of Tiidal Gaming (CSE listed) which under his stewardship divested its wholly-owned subsidiary Sportsflare to Entain PLC. Prior to that, Tom was the Chief Financial Officer of Sportech PLC (LSE listed), the world's largest provider of pari-mutuel systems, and the Chief Financial Officer of theScore (TSX listed). In those roles Tom was an instrumental part of the sale of over $200 million of assets. Over the course of his career, Tom has on multiple occasions lead companies through their rapid growth stage from start-up revenues through $100MM run rates and has been an instrumental part in numerous financings raising in excess of $500MM.

Mr. Hearne joins ARB Labs as CEO at a pivotal time in the Company's history as it focuses on rapid growth and commercialization of its market leading technology products. ARB Labs revolutionizes casino table game management with ChipVue, an advanced optical bet recognition system that delivers real-time analytics. Capturing detailed data on every bet, game, and player, ChipVue provides casinos with a comprehensive view of floor activity, enabling informed decisions on table limits, dealer assignments, and game operations. With approximately 80% of player compensation budgets misallocated, ChipVue ensures rewards go to the right players, reducing costs and improving profitability. By replacing manual data entry and outdated reports, ChipVue enhances operational efficiency and elevates the gaming experience for both casinos and players. Building on this existing foundation, Tom will lead the sales efforts and look to expand the Company's presence throughout North America, and then world-wide.

"I am excited to be joining ARB Labs at this pivotal time and look forward to working closely with Andrzej Kepinski (Founder and Chairman), Muhammad Talal Ibrahim (CTO) the rest of the Company's management and Board to maximize the potential of the Company's sales and technology opportunities," remarked Tom Hearne, CEO and Director of ARB Labs.

Andrzej Kepinski, commented, "Having been involved in the gaming industry since 1992 and as the founder and principal shareholder of Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara, I can attest that ARB Labs' optical bet recognition software and hardware are precisely the technology solutions that modern casinos are looking to implement to enhance the precision of player compensation, data insights and analytics and streamlined operations. Tom brings the perfect blend of technology and capital markets experience, and I sincerely believe that our Company and shareholders will benefit from his leadership in our next phase of growth."

About ARB Labs

ARB Labs is an artificial intelligence (AI) platform offering table-game analytics solutions for casinos. ARB Labs revolutionizes casino table game management with ChipVue, an advanced optical bet recognition system that delivers real-time analytics. Capturing detailed data on every bet, game, and player, ChipVue provides casinos with a comprehensive view of floor activity, enabling informed decisions on table limits, dealer assignments, and game operations. For more information please visit www.arblabs.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245875

SOURCE: ARB Labs Inc.