Centrical Appoints Michael Ciancio as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrical, the leading AI Performance Experience Platform for frontline employees, today announced the appointment of Michael Ciancio as Chief Marketing Officer. Ciancio will spearhead the company's global marketing strategy, driving brand growth and market expansion at a pivotal moment in the workforce engagement management industry.

Ciancio brings extensive experience in scaling high-growth software companies, particularly in AI, performance management, and employee engagement solutions for customer experience teams. Before joining Centrical, he held marketing leadership roles at prominent technology companies, including IntelePeer, Infor, and Vonage. Ciancio successfully guided teams in scaling products, strengthening brands, and significantly expanding market presence.

"I'm thrilled to join Centrical at a crucial time for the company and the industry at large," said Michael Ciancio, CMO at Centrical. "Marketing will play a critical role in driving our next phase of growth as we deepen our presence in both the U.S. and global markets and expand our partner ecosystem. Centrical's innovative platform uniquely empowers organizations to elevate frontline employee engagement, productivity, and retention through personalized, AI-powered experiences."

Leveraging his expertise, Ciancio will lead a world-class team of marketers to showcase how Centrical helps frontline teams by aligning individual performance with organizational objectives.

"We're excited to have Michael Ciancio join our leadership team," said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of Centrical. "His deep expertise in data-driven marketing, product innovation, and brand building will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of transforming how organizations engage and motivate their frontline teams."

About Centrical

Centrical, the AI Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world's leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee-all wrapped in industry-leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical's conversational AI Assistant empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

In 2024, Centrical was recognized as a leader by Frost & Sullivan in their Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Radar, validating its innovative approach to employee performance and engagement.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London, and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.

