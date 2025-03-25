Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Sutton as a strategic advisor.

Dean Sutton is a recognized leader in the digital asset and fintech sectors, with over 15 years of experience in founding, capitalizing, and scaling disruptive technology companies. He is best known for his role as Co-Founder of WonderFi Technologies (TSX: WNDR) - a recognized leader in the regulated crypto landscape in Canada - and has played a key role in shaping the public crypto narrative in Canada through multiple innovative ventures.

In addition to WonderFi, Mr. Sutton was a co-founder LQWD Fintech (TSXV: LQWD), Canada's first public infrastructure company focused on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, and Atlas One Digital Securities, a licensed digital securities fundraising and tokenization platform. Across each of these ventures, Dean has demonstrated a sharp ability to identify early opportunities, navigate regulatory complexity, and scale operations in highly dynamic sectors.

Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities, commented: "Dean isn't just a seasoned operator-he's a builder at the edge of what's next. He's consistently been ahead of the curve in crypto, fintech, and capital markets. From WonderFi to LQWD to Atlas One, he's helped shape the digital asset landscape in Canada. His insight and network in this space are second to none. As we position Digital Commodities to pursue high-growth investments across digital assets, hard commodities, and resource-driven ventures, Dean will be instrumental in refining our strategy and accelerating execution. We're fortunate to have him on board."

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

On behalf of the board of directors of Digital Commodities

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements that the Company will pursue aggressive, high-growth investments in digital assets, hard commodities, and resource-driven ventures, that Dean Sutton will play a vital role in refining the Company's strategy and execution, and statements regarding the expected benefits of Mr. Sutton's appointment.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will pursue aggressive, high-growth investments in digital assets, hard commodities, and resource-driven ventures, that Mr. Sutton will play a vital role in refining the Company's strategy and execution and that he will provide the Company with the anticipated benefits.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will fail to pursue aggressive, high-growth investments in digital assets, hard commodities, and resource-driven ventures, that Mr. Sutton's engagement will be terminated early; that Mr. Sutton will not provide the Company with the benefits anticipated and will not play a vital role in the Company's strategy and execution; general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245922

SOURCE: Digital Commodities