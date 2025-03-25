New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE Wired releases Crypto Trailblazers series

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 25th

Monday's rally took the S&P 500 1.8 percent higher, as Wall Street showed optimism that President Trump's reciprocal tariffs wouldn't be as broad as originally expected.

Semiconductor and technology shares led Monday's gains. Bitcoin popped more than three percent too as traders have noted its movement is correlated with the tech sector.

NYSE Wired and TheCUBE teamed up to release Crypto Trailblazers, an interview series unpacking digital assets, blockchain innovation and decentralized finance.

Click here to watch the Crypto Trailblazers Series from NYSE Wired and TheCUBE.

