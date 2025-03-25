PostSig Launches Alliance Partner Program to Empower Market Data and Compliance Consultants With AI-Driven Contract Intelligence

New partner program helps advisors scale client services, reduce contract risk, and streamline compliance with next-gen AI tools.

PostSig, the leader in Contract Performance Management (CPM), today announced the launch of the PostSig Alliance, an exclusive partner program designed to help market data consultants, compliance advisors, and LegalTech implementers scale their services, modernize contract oversight, and reduce manual effort with AI-powered automation.

Why PostSig Alliance?

Capital markets firms are managing more data than ever, but fragmented vendor agreements, increasing regulatory complexity, and manual contract oversight slow them down. 83% of firms are making major investments in data management, and AI adoption is accelerating across compliance and risk management-yet consultants are still dealing with outdated, inefficient workflows.

PostSig created this program to enable trusted advisors to service more clients, eliminate time-consuming contract tracking, and deliver proactive insights at scale-all without increasing operational complexity. By integrating PostSig into their offerings, consultants can automate oversight, enhance transparency, and reinforce their role as strategic partners.

Why Partner with PostSig?

PostSig is already transforming contract management for financial firms. As capital markets accelerate AI adoption, PostSig's partners can deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance vendor agreement tracking, compliance, and risk management while significantly increasing their service capacity.

Consulting firms like CP Capital and S4 Market Data are starting to leverage PostSig to manage more clients efficiently, reducing the need for manual contract tracking and back-and-forth communications. Clients gain real-time visibility, proactive insights, and full control over their agreements.

Chris Petrescu, CEO of CP Capital, shares, "PostSig has fundamentally changed how we manage vendor agreements. Our clients now have direct, real-time visibility into their contracts, saving us time and improving efficiency across the board."

Bernardo Santiago, CEO of S4 Market Data adds, "Managing market data agreements has always been a complex, time-consuming challenge-tracking costs, compliance, and evolving vendor terms requires constant oversight. PostSig is changing that. Their AI-driven automation streamlines operations, reduces risk, and allows us to focus on delivering strategic value to our clients. Their AI roadmap aligns with our vision for smarter contract intelligence, helping us scale faster and stay ahead in an increasingly complex data landscape."

Partner Benefits:

Service More Clients Efficiently - Scale operations with AI-powered contract tracking and automation.

Enhance Compliance & Risk Management - Reduce exposure with proactive alerts and AI-driven oversight.

Deliver a Modern Client Experience - Provide real-time access to contract terms, renewals, and performance analytics.

Expand Revenue Opportunities - Differentiate and scale service offerings with PostSig's cutting-edge CPM platform.

Future-Proof with AI-Without Engineering Overhead - Leverage PostSig's advanced AI capabilities to enhance services without the need for in-house development.

"Market data and compliance consultants play a critical role in financial services, yet outdated contract workflows limit their ability to scale," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO of PostSig. "With data complexity rising and AI becoming an essential tool for capital markets, the PostSig Alliance allows consultants to service more clients with less manual effort, improve client outcomes, and modernize contract oversight-without increasing operational burden."

PostSig is now accepting new Alliance partners. To learn more and apply, visit postsig.com/partners .

