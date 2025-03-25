Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Shannon Malone-deBenedictis, Owner at Padlin Creative, is pleased to announce their participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.





The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Shannon Malone-deBenedictis will be speaking on Creativity and Innovation: Breaking Through the Noise in a Rapidly Changing World alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will explore how leaders can stay shead, spark new ideas and drive meaningful impact by offering attendees actionable insights and strategies learned over her two and half decades in television.

"I am so thrilled to join these amazing women and discuss how we can achieve our goals while continuing to enjoy everything life has to offer," said Malone-deBenedictis. "It's a dynamic time and I look forward to collaborating with the attendees."

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations 10-year business anniversary, the event will also feature an evening reception, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2025 are available now on womeninpr.com and on Eventbrite.

About Shannon Malone-deBenedictis

Shannon Malone-deBenedictis (she/her) is a documentary filmmaker, creative consultant, speaker, and facilitator. She has produced over 200 hours of programming for various outlets, including National Geographic, Discovery, Netflix, Sesame Studios, and others. Shannon has collaborated with the BBC, James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver, Sela Ward, James Spader, Dennis Quaid, and the Jackson Fork Ranch. She won two Emmy Awards at Red Rock Films: Outstanding Documentary Series for Disney+'s Secrets of the Whales and Outstanding Nature and Adventure Series for Netflix's Penguin Town.

She's always loved telling stories, starting with writing her first play at age 10.

Learn more about Shannon's speaking topics and creative services at padlincreative.com.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

