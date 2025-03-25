Logan to Drive Strategic Growth, Customer Experience, and Digital Innovation

American Integrity Insurance, a leading property insurance provider in the Southeast, proudly announces the promotion of Toni Logan to Senior Vice President of Marketing. This move reflects the company's commitment to elevating marketing as a key driver of growth, customer engagement, and market expansion.

Since joining American Integrity as Director of Marketing, Logan has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's brand, strengthening agency relationships, and leveraging data-driven strategies to enhance customer acquisition and retention. Under her leadership, marketing has evolved beyond traditional branding and advertising to become a strategic function that fuels business development, technology adoption, and policyholder engagement.

"Toni's leadership, creativity, and strategic mindset have been pivotal to our success," said Jon Ritchie, President of American Integrity. "As our industry becomes more complex and competitive, marketing is an essential element of our success-it's about delivering insights, optimizing customer experience, and driving digital transformation. Toni's ability to connect data, technology, and storytelling will be instrumental in reinforcing American Integrity as the preferred provider of property insurance solutions."

As Senior Vice President of Marketing, Logan will oversee branding, advertising, media relations, market research, and product launches, while also leading key initiatives in digital marketing, customer engagement, and strategic partnerships. She will collaborate closely with the Sales team to differentiate American Integrity's offerings among agency partners, work with the Vice President of Legislative Affairs to educate lawmakers on Florida's evolving insurance landscape, and expand the company's digital capabilities to meet the needs of modern policyholders.

With a strong leadership team in place, American Integrity remains committed to investing in top talent, fostering innovation, and ensuring long-term success in a dynamic and evolving market.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group is one of Florida's premier providers of residential property insurance, serving more than 370,000 policyholders across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Headquartered in Tampa, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and community impact. With ongoing market expansion and product innovation, American Integrity remains at the forefront of the industry, empowering homeowners with trusted insurance solutions.

