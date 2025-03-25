Kuaishou Technology Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Highlights

Average DAUs on Kuaishou APP were 401.0 million, representing an increase of 4.8% from 382.5 million for the same period of 2023.





was RMB462.1 billion, representing an increase of 14.4% from RMB403.9 billion for the same period of 2023. Total revenue increased by 8.7% to RMB35.4 billion from RMB32.6 billion for the same period of 2023. Online marketing services and live streaming contributed 58.3% and 27.8%, respectively, to the total revenue. The other 13.9% came from other services.





Full Year 2024 Key Highlights

Average DAUs on Kuaishou APP were 399.4 million, representing an increase of 5.1% from 379.9 million in 2023.





was RMB1,389.6 billion, representing an increase of 17.3% from RMB1,184.4 billion in 2023. Total revenue increased by 11.8% to RMB126.9 billion from RMB113.5 billion in 2023. Online marketing services and live streaming contributed 57.1% and 29.2%, respectively, to the total revenue. The other 13.7% came from other services.





Mr. Cheng Yixiao, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Kuaishou, said, "In 2024, guided by our technology-driven, user-centric approach, we created greater value for both our users and partners while achieving strong financial results by leveraging AI technology to empower our content and business ecosystem. Our average DAUs reached an all-time high of over 400 million, providing a solid foundation for our steady financial growth. For the full year, total revenue grew 11.8% year-over-year to RMB126.9 billion and adjusted net profit surged 72.5% year-over-year to RMB17.7 billion. Since its launch in June 2024, we have continuously iterated Kling, our large visual generation model, solidifying its position as a global leader. Its cutting-edge capabilities have been widely recognized by creators worldwide, reinforcing its impact across the industry. As AI technology and large models redefine video content creation, user experience and the broader business ecosystem, we remain at the forefront of this industry transformation. Looking ahead, we will be committed to executing our AI strategy, staying closely attuned to user needs, continuously expanding our content offerings, and nurturing our AI-driven content and business ecosystem built upon our trust-based community to create long-term value for our users, partners, and shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Review

Revenue from our online marketing services increased by 13.3% to RMB20.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, from RMB18.2 billion for the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increased consumption from marketing clients driven by continuous optimization of smart marketing solutions and the application of AI technology.

Revenue from our live streaming business decreased by 2.0% to RMB9.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB10.0 billion for the same period of 2023, as a result of our continuous efforts in building a healthy and sustainable live streaming ecosystem.

Revenue from our other services increased by 14.1% to RMB4.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, from RMB4.3 billion for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the growth of our e-commerce business, represented by the growth in our e-commerce GMV. The growth in e-commerce GMV was driven by increases in the number of e-commerce monthly active paying users and monthly active merchants as a result of our continuous refined omni-platform operating strategies.

Other Key Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Operating profit was RMB4.3 billion, increasing from RMB3.6 billion for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(4) was RMB6.9 billion, increasing from RMB6.1 billion for the same period of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Review

Revenue from our online marketing services increased by 20.1% to RMB72.4 billion in 2024, from RMB60.3 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the increased consumption from marketing clients, driven by our optimized smart marketing solutions and the application of AI technology.

Revenue from our live streaming business decreased by 5.1% to RMB37.1 billion in 2024 from RMB39.1 billion in 2023, as a result of our continuous efforts in building a healthy and sustainable live streaming ecosystem.

Revenue from our other services increased by 23.4% to RMB17.4 billion in 2024, from RMB14.1 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the growth of our e-commerce business, represented by the growth in our e-commerce GMV. The growth in e-commerce GMV was driven by increases in the number of e-commerce monthly active paying users and monthly active merchants as a result of our continuous refined omni-platform operating strategies.

Other Key Financial Information for the Full Year of 2024

Operating profit was RMB15.3 billion, increasing from RMB6.4 billion in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(4) was RMB24.8 billion, increasing from RMB17.4 billion in 2023.

Total available funds(5) reached RMB92.8 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Notes:

(1) Placed on or directed to our partners through our platform.

(2) We define "adjusted net profit" as profit for the year or period adjusted by share-based compensation expenses and net fair value changes on investments.

(3) Unallocated items include share-based compensation expenses, other income and other gains, net.

(4) We define "adjusted EBITDA" as adjusted net profit for the year or period adjusted by income tax expenses/(benefits), depreciation of property and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets, amortization of intangible assets, and finance income, net.

(5) Total available funds which we considered in cash management included but not limited to cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, financial assets and restricted cash. Financial assets mainly included wealth management products and others.

Business Review

Over the past year, guided by our technology-driven, user-centric business philosophy, we harnessed advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to empower our content and commercial ecosystem, creating greater value for both our users and business partners and achieving a robust financial performance. In the fourth quarter of 2024, our average DAUs remained above 400 million, and our total revenue grew by 8.7% year-over-year to RMB35.4 billion, and for the full year of 2024, it increased by 11.8% year-over-year to RMB126.9 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2024, our adjusted net profit reached RMB4.7 billion, and for the full year of 2024, it increased by 72.5% year-over-year to RMB17.7 billion, with an adjusted net profit margin of 14.0%, reflecting a steady improvement in our profitability.

As we head into the year of 2025, it has become increasingly evident that the ongoing advancements and breakthroughs in large models and application capabilities are pushing the boundaries of video content creation, user experience and broader commercial ecosystem. As a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, Kuaishou is at the forefront of this critical intersection of AI technology and large video models, driving transformative changes across the industry landscape. We firmly believe that AI is much more than an efficiency tool; it is the core engine that will drive our platform to create more value for commercial ecosystem while achieving traffic growth. We are proactively engaging and advancing the industry's profound transition.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we unveiled Kling (??) 1.6 model, an upgrade to our large video generation model. This latest version maintained our world-leading technological advantages while featuring enhanced responsiveness to text descriptions, such as motion, temporal actions and camera movements. It also notably improved visual quality in terms of style consistency, color accuracy, lighting dynamics and detailed rendering. In addition, we officially launched the standalone Kling AI (??AI) App in the fourth quarter of 2024, providing global users with multiple access points, including web page and standalone App. With the continuous improvements in its functionality, Kling AI's (??AI) user base has grown at an accelerated pace. Kling AI's (??AI) commercialization has also steadily gained momentum, reaching an important milestone of more than RMB100 million in cumulative revenue as of February 2025 since its monetization.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we continued to deepen the application of AI large models in our content and commercial ecosystems. Leveraging on large models' capacity to comprehend short video, live streaming, comments and user interests, we improved our content recommendation accuracy, increasing user time spent and user engagement. In terms of commercialization scenarios, AIGC's capabilities significantly boosted the efficiency of clients' marketing materials production. In the fourth quarter of 2024, average daily spending on AIGC marketing materials exceeded RMB30 million.

User and content ecosystem

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average DAUs on the Kuaishou App reached 401 million and MAUs reached 736 million, increasing by 4.8% and 5.0% year-over-year, respectively. The average daily time spent per DAU on the Kuaishou App was 125.6 minutes, and the total user time spent increased by 5.8% year-over-year. Through our increasingly refined user growth strategy, we have continuously improved new users' engagement, interaction and retention rates. By optimizing product features, iterating the traffic mechanism and improving content quality, we have enhanced user retention.

In terms of feature optimization, we focused on improving end-to-end viewing experience for users, optimizing the resolution and ensuring smooth streaming. We have continuously enhanced the video sharing and communication experience while introducing various innovative features in private messaging, which drove daily average private messaging penetration rate up by nearly 5 percentage points year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024 among users with mutual followers. In comments scenarios, we refined the comment ranking strategy, resulting in a year-over-year increase of over 40.0% in user time spent on comment features in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Content is the cornerstone of our thriving community. Understanding the reasons users open our App is central to our content strategy. Through targeted traffic distribution, we ensure that stand-out and high-quality contents featuring distinctive Kuaishou characteristics gain higher exposure. In the fourth quarter of 2024, content creator Da Bing's live streaming room emerged as a welcoming space for Kuaishou users to share their stories and interact with one another, strengthening heartfelt bonds between users and the content creator. In the pan-knowledge vertical, we partnered with Anwan Qin Opera Theater Troupe (??????) for offline tours and online live streaming, sparking widespread user engagement and discussions. The Troupe's New Year's Eve performance in Xi'an achieved over 140 million cumulative views across live streaming and short videos, fostering a connection between regional Kuaishou users both online and offline while promoting China's traditional art and intangible cultural heritage.

Online marketing services

In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue from online marketing services grew by 13.3% year-over-year to RMB20.6 billion. For the full year of 2024, online marketing services revenue grew by over 20.0% year-over-year. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the clients' biding price (eCPM) for marketing services achieved a high single-digit year-on-year increase, serving as the primary driver of revenue growth in online marketing services. We captured incremental opportunities, such as commercialized short plays in online marketing services and improved the conversion rates of marketing material placement by leveraging AI large model technology to enhance the predictive capabilities of our marketing service recommendation models. In addition, our smart marketing solutions, including Universal Auto X (UAX, ?????????) placement solutions and omni-platform marketing solutions, have significantly enhanced the clients' marketing effectiveness.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, external marketing services continued to be primary driver of our online marketing services. In particular, the content-consumption industry, which included short plays, mini-games and novels, experienced faster growth. Notably, marketing spending from commercialized short plays surged more than three-fold year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024. On the product front, we upgraded the UAX placement solutions, transitioning from rule-based to model-based decision-making. As a result, UAX -based marketing spending accounted for over 55.0% of total external marketing spending in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, closed-loop marketing services continued to support e-commerce merchants in leveraging high-quality traffic on Kuaishou and boost operating efficiency. In the fourth quarter of 2024, total marketing spending by merchants using our omni-platform marketing solutions and smart hosting products contributed approximately 55.0% of total closed-loop marketing spending. Through focusing on enhancing small and medium-sized merchants' willingness for marketing placement on our platform and improving advertising performance, we drove a year-over-year increase of over 30.0% in these merchants' marketing spending in the fourth quarter of 2024.

E-commerce

By leveraging our content-based scenarios and pan-shelf-based e-commerce advantages, our e-commerce GMV grew by 14.4% year-over-year to RMB462.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The more abundant e-commerce offerings and enhanced synergy efficiency of our omni-platform traffic have enabled us to better meet the needs of our users. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the number of e-commerce monthly active paying users increased by 10.0% year-over-year to 143 million, with MAU penetration rate achieving 19.5 %. We also launched targeted programs to acquire new users from southern China markets and enhanced their activity while harnessing key promotional events and refining coupon and subsidy strategies. During the Double 11 Sales Promotion in 2024, we gained a net total of over 7 million new users and made persistent efforts to fortify our e-commerce users' loyalty for repeat purchases. Going forward, we will continue to uphold our user-centric strategy, and partner with merchants and KOLs to optimize consumers' shopping experience.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, merchants in Kuaishou's e-commerce ecosystem continued to thrive, with the number of average monthly active merchants increased by more than 25.0% year-over-year. GMV from small and medium-sized merchants largely grew year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly driven by our three core strategies, namely improving policies for new merchant recruitment, optimizing policies for existing merchants and leveraging diversified scenarios. To encourage new merchants to use Kuaishou, we launched the Golden Bounty Initiative (????) , Set Sail Initiative (????) and provided cold-start traffic support through targeted scenarios. These programs help early-stage merchants increase traffic, reduce operating costs and align incentives to their growth cycles and key transition points. We also worked with ecosystem partners to accelerate new merchants' growth, providing small and medium-sized merchants with refined methodologies for content-based e-commerce and establishing growth paths for merchants in KOL live streaming, short video and the shopping mall.

In terms of the KOL business, we strengthened the platform's merchandise management capabilities through our Blockbusters Initiative (????) , and broadened KOL's product offerings during sales promotion. Meanwhile, we further energized our content-based scenarios through diverse activities and marketing tools including KOL competition (??PK?) to motivate streamers. During the Double 11 Sales Promotion in 2024, more than 39 million users joined Group Buy for KOL followers (???????), with over 2,500 live-streaming rooms achieving GMV exceeding RMB1 million.

In terms of diversified scenarios, in the fourth quarter of 2024, short video e-commerce GMV grew by more than 50.0% year-over-year. As important components to our content-based scenarios, both short video e-commerce and synergy between short video and live streaming e-commerce have been instrumental in helping merchants and KOLs expand their businesses. Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of 2024, pan-shelf-based e-commerce GMV accounted for 30.0% of our total e-commerce GMV. Its growth consistently outperformed our overall GMV growth, driven by strong supply and demand. In the fourth quarter of 2024, average daily active merchants and average daily paying users in our shopping mall grew by over 50.0% and nearly 40.0% year-over-year, respectively. As our pan-shelf-based e-commerce increasingly complements our content-based scenarios, we have enhanced merchants' operational efficiency by strengthening the platform's control over blockbuster products.

Live streaming

In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue from our live-streaming business was RMB9.8 billion, with the year-over-year decline continuing to narrow compared to the previous quarter. We are adamant about building a healthy, sustainable live-streaming ecosystem for the long term and achieving diversified growth propelled by high-quality content. By the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, the number of our partner talent agencies grew by more than 30.0%, and the number of talent agency-managed streamers increased by over 60.0%, both on a year-over-year basis. On the supply side, leading categories continued to create value, such as multi-host live streaming, group live streaming and Grand Stage (?????). In addition, by expanding user engagement on Grand Stage (?????) into rural towns, we accelerated our ability to discover and support local small and medium-sized streamers. In the fourth quarter of 2024, we explored comprehensive collaborations with key games including Game for Peace (????) and CrossFire (????) in areas such as streamer growth, content co-creation and event promotion while further deepening our expertise in fighting games and other niche verticals. As a prime example of our "live streaming+" services empowering traditional industries, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the average daily number of users submitting resumes on Kwai Hire (??) increased by over 100% year-over-year, and the number of matches grew by over 270% year-over-year. For Ideal Housing (???), daily lead generation surged by over 260% compared with the same period last year.

Overseas

Regarding our overseas business, deeply rooted in Brazil, we continued investing in local content operations and brand marketing. On the traffic front, we achieved breakthroughs in innovative user acquisition channels in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing DAUs by 9.3% year-over-year in Brazil. Benefiting from our optimized traffic distribution mechanism and cooperation with top-tier local IP resources, we have gradually built a rich, diversified content ecosystem with steadily growing user activity. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average daily time spent per DAU in Brazil grew steadily year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, exceeding 75 minutes.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, our total overseas revenue maintained rapid growth of 52.9% year-over-year. Notably, online marketing revenue increased by 83.5% year-over-year. Moreover, as a result of our effective control over costs and expenses, the operating loss from our overseas business narrowed by 57.2% year-over-year. We have initially validated our e-commerce business model in Brazil, achieving consistent growth in order volume with improved subsidy and operational efficiencies. These early successes have unlocked the potential for healthy, sustainable development potential in the Brazilian market.

Local services

In terms of our local services, GMV for local services was more than doubled year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024. We focused on city clusters with strong user base and consistently focused on meeting user needs by further optimizing price comparison capabilities and scenario applications, thereby enhancing a compelling value-for-money consumption experience to drive a 52.4% year-over-year increase in average monthly paying users in the fourth quarter of 2024. We also worked on improving content quality and optimizing user experience, which steadily increased conversion efficiency. In terms of monetization, revenue from local services grew by 2.6 times year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024 by further optimizing the infrastructure of our commercialization products. At the same time, we also strengthened our partnerships with more high-quality local operation- and lead-based merchants by leveraging our differentiated traffic resources, empowering merchants to achieve incremental growth on Kuaishou. In pursuing higher ROI for our local services, we further amplified subsidy and operational efficiencies. As a result, in the fourth quarter of 2024, operating loss for local services continued to narrow.

Business Outlook

As the new era of AI technology unfolds, we remain committed to advancing our AI strategy, aimed at becoming a leading AI-driven content platform. We will remain dedicated to our technology-driven, user-centric business philosophy, staying deeply attuned to users' needs, continuously expanding our content and product offerings and fostering our trust-based commercial ecosystem to create long-term value for our users, partners and Shareholders.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou's platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT













Unaudited

Audited



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



RMB'Million

RMB'Million

RMB'Million

RMB'Million

RMB'Million Revenues

35,384

31,131

32,561

126,898

113,470 Cost of revenues

(16,261)

(14,217)

(15,269)

(57,606)

(56,079) Gross profit

19,123

16,914

17,292

69,292

57,391 Selling and marketing expenses

(11,317)

(10,364)

(10,198)

(41,105)

(36,496) Administrative expenses

(866)

(796)

(752)

(2,916)

(3,514) Research and development expenses

(3,451)

(3,100)

(3,296)

(12,199)

(12,338) Other income

187

194

379

533

978 Other gains, net

592

271

197

1,682

410 Operating profit

4,268

3,119

3,622

15,287

6,431 Finance income, net

19

37

135

236

539 Share of losses of investments

accounted for using the equity method

(1)

(6)

(23)

(29)

(81) Profit before income tax

4,286

3,150

3,734

15,494

6,889 Income tax (expenses)/benefits

(312)

120

(122)

(150)

(490) Profit for the period

3,974

3,270

3,612

15,344

6,399 Attributable to:



















- Equity holders of the Company

3,969

3,268

3,608

15,335

6,396 - Non-controlling interests

5

2

4

9

3



3,974

3,270

3,612

15,344

6,399

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





















Audited

Audited



As of December 31,

2024

As of December 31, 2023



RMB'Million

RMB'Million ASSETS







Non-current assets







Property and equipment

14,831

12,356 Right-of-use assets

8,891

10,399 Intangible assets

1,059

1,073 Investments accounted for using the equity method

166

214 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

24,430

5,245 Other financial assets at amortized cost

62

283 Deferred tax assets

6,604

6,108 Long-term time deposits

19,856

9,765 Other non-current assets

1,105

492



77,004

45,935









Current assets







Trade receivables

6,674

6,457 Prepayments, other receivables and other current assets

4,646

4,919 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

27,050

25,128 Other financial assets at amortized cost

233

950 Short-term time deposits

11,522

9,874 Restricted cash

47

128 Cash and cash equivalents

12,697

12,905



62,869

60,361









Total assets

139,873

106,296

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





















Audited

Audited



As of December 31,

2024

As of December 31, 2023



RMB'Million

RMB'Million EQUITY AND LIABILITIES







Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

















Share capital

-

- Share premium

268,733

273,459 Treasury shares

(341)

(88) Other reserves

35,776

33,183 Accumulated losses

(242,164)

(257,491)



62,004

49,063 Non-controlling interests

20

11









Total equity

62,024

49,074



















LIABILITIES







Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

11,100

- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

124

- Lease liabilities

6,765

8,405 Deferred tax liabilities

13

18 Other non-current liabilities

19

21



18,021

8,444









Current liabilities







Accounts payables

27,470

23,601 Other payables and accruals

23,113

16,592 Advances from customers

4,696

4,036 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

5

- Income tax liabilities

873

1,222 Lease liabilities

3,671

3,327



59,828

48,778









Total liabilities

77,849

57,222









Total equity and liabilities

139,873

106,296

Financial Information by Segment





Unaudited Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023

Domestic Overseas Unallocated

items Total Domestic Overseas Unallocated

items Total Domestic Overseas Unallocated

items Total RMB'Million RMB'Million RMB'Million Revenues 34,089 1,295 - 35,384 29,800 1,331 - 31,131 31,714 847 - 32,561 Operating profit/(loss) 4,361 (236) 143 4,268 3,505 (153) (233) 3,119 4,250 (551) (77) 3,622



























Audited Year Ended December 31,









2024 2023









Domestic Overseas Unallocated

items Total Domestic Overseas Unallocated

items Total







RMB'Million RMB'Million







Revenues 122,202 4,696 - 126,898 111,186 2,284 - 113,470







Operating profit/(loss) 16,355 (934) (134) 15,287 11,402 (2,789) (2,182) 6,431









Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures to the Nearest IFRS Accounting

Standards Measures









Unaudited

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

RMB'Million

RMB'Million

RMB'Million

RMB'Million

RMB'Million



















Profit for the period 3,974

3,270

3,612

15,344

6,399 Adjusted for:

















Share-based compensation expenses 636

698

653

2,349

3,570 Net fair value changes on

investments(1) 91

(20)

97

23

302



















Adjusted net profit 4,701

3,948

4,362

17,716

10,271







































Adjusted net profit 4,701

3,948

4,362

17,716

10,271 Adjusted for:

















Income tax expenses/(benefits) 312

(120)

122

150

490 Depreciation of property and

equipment 1,093

997

1,018

4,064

3,989 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 756

765

732

2,972

3,065 Amortization of intangible assets 26

25

33

104

148 Finance income, net (19)

(37)

(135)

(236)

(539)



















Adjusted EBITDA 6,869

5,578

6,132

24,770

17,424

Note: (1) Net fair value changes on investments represents net fair value (gains)/losses on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss of our investments in listed and unlisted entities, net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals

of investments and impairment provision for investments, which is unrelated to our core business and operating

performance and subject to market fluctuations, and exclusion of which provides investors with more relevant

and useful information to evaluate our performance.

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology