Sublime Communications: Scaling With AI & the Economic Impact: NYC Summit Set to Explore AI's Role in Reshaping Business and the Economy

The Event, Hosted by Sublime Communications, Will Analyze AI's Impact on Innovation, Market Disruption, and Economic Resilience

AI professionals, investors, and industry pioneers will gather at The Ned NoMad for an exclusive event, Scaling with AI & the Economic Impact NYC Summit, on April 3, 2025. Hosted by Sublime Communications , this event brings together leading experts from NVIDIA and Northwell Health to discuss AI's transformative power and its implications for industries, investment strategies, and long-term economic resilience. The event will be held in partnership with Rings.ai, an AI driven advanced "XRM" platform which revolutionizes relationship management for relationship-driven industries.

With a curated guest list of prominent industry leaders, including family offices, venture capitalists, financial institutions, and media, the summit provides an intimate environment for thought-provoking discussions and high-level networking.

Key Topics and Discussions:

Creativity in the Age of AI: Examining how AI is reshaping artistic expression, innovation, and ethical considerations in the creative industries. Panelists include Grammy-winning artists, AI developers, and tech entrepreneurs.

Disrupting Markets: The Economic Power of AI: Exploring AI's impact on industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail, with insights from leaders at NVIDIA, Google-backed Redactable, and Northwell Health.

Future Proofing Economies with AI: A deep dive into AI's role in sustainability, resource optimization, and global economic resilience, featuring top investors and AI-driven entrepreneurs.

Featured Speakers and Panelists:

Nicole Enslein, CEO & Founder, Sublime Communications

Jenn Bonine, CEO, Valhalla Capital Consortia

Jarek Lupinski, Senior Software Engineer, NVIDIA

Wendy Starland, Singer, Producer, AI Innovator

Miri Ben-Ari, Grammy-winning artist, CEO of Boombap

Amanda Levay, CEO, Redactable

Peter Borish, President, Computer Trading Corporation

Anupriya Srivastava, AI Marketing Lead, NVIDIA

Maria Ashby, Generative AI Analyst, NVIDIA

Michael Loeb, Serial Entrepreneur

Kate Roelofs, Managing Partner, Accelerator Capital

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Ned's Club NoMad, 1170 Broadway, NYC

Schedule:

2:30 PM - Doors Open

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Speaker Panels & Discussions

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM - Cocktails & Networking

This summit will not only highlight AI's role in business acceleration but will also offer investors and innovators a roadmap for leveraging AI's potential for economic sustainability.

To learn more, please visit https://lu.ma/14jaz9yx , or contact Sublime Communications at www.sublimecommunications.com .

Please inquire for sponsorship information at info@sublimecommunications.com.

Media RSVP & Press Inquiries:

Janie Mackenzie

Sublime Communications

janie@sublimecommunications.com

267.969.4992

