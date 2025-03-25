GAGGAN IN BANGKOK IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

This year's Asia's 50 Best Restaurants showcases culinary excellence across 16 cities, with seven new establishments making their debut on the list



For the full 1-50 list, please refer to the accompanying document or scroll to the bottom of this release.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaggan in Bangkok has clinched the coveted title of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at the live awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. The prestigious ceremony was held in collaboration with host destination partners Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government for the second consecutive year.

This esteemed ranking is created from the votes of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy: an influential, gender-balanced group of 350-plus leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts, showcasing remarkable dining establishments from 16 cities across the region, celebrating extraordinary talent and innovation.

Gaggan's eponymous restaurant in Bangkok ascends two spots to claim the top position, earning the title of The Best Restaurant in Asia. After multiple iterations of his Bangkok restaurant, previously crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia a record four times, celebrated chef Gaggan Anand unveiled a reimagined version of his culinary concept in a new location in late 2019. In 2023, the restaurant returned to the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list and has steadily risen to the pinnacle, reaffirming Anand's reputation for creative excellence and boundary-pushing gastronomy.

Blending progressive Indian cuisine with influences from Japan, France and Thailand, Gaggan Anand's signature 20+ course menu is a masterful interplay of taste, texture and technique. Presented with immersive, interactive elements, it unfolds like a theatrical culinary performance, enhanced by natural and biodynamic wine pairings, pyrotechnics and an irreverent playlist. The intimate 14-seat counter, overlooking an open kitchen, places guests at the heart of the creative process, transforming communal dining into an unforgettable experience.

With nine entries on the list, Bangkok and Tokyo lead the rankings for 2025. Gaggan (No.1), winner of The Best Restaurant in Asia, is followed closely by Nusara (No.6), which retains its position as chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn pays homage to his heritage with a creative spin on ancient family recipes. Sühring comes in at No.11, while Potong places at No.13 with its progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine from chef-owner Pichaya 'Pam' Soontornyanakij - winner of Asia's Best Female Chef Award 2024.

Genre-bending, innovative Thai restaurant Sorn is at No.16, and Le Du is at No.20. New on the list is Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (No.31), a collaboration between chef Gaggan Anand's creativity and luxury high fashion, further solidifying his position in the region's culinary landscape. Baan Tepa secures the No.44 spot, with chef Chudaree 'Tam' Debhakam earning the title of Asia's Best Female Chef 2025, sponsored by Nongshim Shinramyun, spotlighting her advocacy for Thai produce and farm-driven cuisine. Finally, educational restaurant Samrub Samrub Thai rounds up the list at No.47.

The Japanese capital also boasts nine entries this year, with Sézanne ranked No.4 - previously the No.1 restaurant in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, celebrated for its neo-French cuisine that beautifully merges modern classics with exceptional Japanese ingredients. Narisawa stands at No.12, followed by Florilège (No.17) and Den is at No.22. Crony debuts at No.30, with owner-sommelier Kazutaka Ozawa winning the Asia's Best Sommelier Award for his ability to curate exceptional wine pairings that complement the flavours, aromas and stories behind each dish. Re-entry Sushi Saito (No.33) offers an exclusive experience where living legend chef Takashi Saito delights guests with his masterful sushi.

Sazenka takes No.34, while newcomers Maz (No.43) and Myoujyaku (No.45) also celebrate their positions on the list. Maz, launched by Virgilio Martínez, introduces South American fine dining to Tokyo with nine courses inspired by Peru's diverse ecosystems while highlighting local Japanese ingredients. Meanwhile, at Myoujyaku, chef Hidetoshi Nakamura provides a serene atmosphere with a focus on French-leaning cuisine and exceptional ingredient integrity, exemplified by dishes such as lightly boiled vegetables seasoned only with water from three different sources and a pinch of salt. Osaka and Fukuoka also have one restaurant each on the list: La Cime (No.8) from Osaka, and Goh (No.36) from Fukuoka.

Hong Kong is represented by seven establishments this year, led by The Chairman at No.2, which continues to redefine contemporary Cantonese cuisine with its ingredient-driven approach. Located at The Wellington, this acclaimed restaurant showcases creative dishes that honour forgotten luxury ingredients from southern China in a beautifully refreshed space filled with custom artwork and greenery. Wing follows closely at No.3 with chef-owner Vicky Cheng also securing the coveted peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award.

Caprice makes a remarkable 14-spot leap to No.18, Neighborhood ranks at No.21, while Mono is at No.24. Newcomer Estro debuts at No.32, where Naples-born chef Antimo Maria Merone breathes new life into classic Neapolitan cuisine, crafting dishes that narrate personal stories through each ingredient. The restaurant also features a diverse wine cellar, heavily focused on Italian selections. At No.41, Ando completes Hong Kong's representation on the list.

With seven entries on the list this year, the city is represented by Odette (No.7), The Best Restaurant in Singapore. Known for its timeless French fine dining, chef Julien Royer's establishment has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2017. Following closely, Les Amis advances 10 positions to No.28, with Labyrinth at No.37, where chef LG Han modernises classic Singaporean dishes. Burnt Ends (No.38) showcases chef Dave Pynt's modern barbecue, while Meta is ranked No.39, combining Japanese produce with French techniques and Korean flavours. Chef Kevin Wong's Seroja (No.40) pays tribute to Malay Archipelago cuisine, and Euphoria (No.48) completes the line-up, known for its 'Gastro-Botanica' style that celebrates high-quality vegetables.

The host city, Seoul, is represented by four entries. Mingles (No.5), celebrated for its seasonal Korean cuisine that creatively blends influences from Hong Kong and Europe, is The Best Restaurant in South Korea, sponsored by Korean Air. Chef Mingoo Kang, a protégé of Martin Berasategui, highlights unique local ingredients in a minimalist, earth-toned space. Onjium climbs 11 ranks to No.10, while 7th Door is at No.23. Newcomer Eatanic Garden (No.25) makes a stunning debut, earning the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Lavazza. The restaurant's name, pronounced similarly to 'botanic garden' in the Korean language, plays on the homophony to emphasise its creation of an urban oasis in Seoul's skyline. Chef Jongwon Son presents a natural dining experience with an illustrated guide to key ingredients, featuring inventive dishes like Hanwoo beef served three ways alongside fermented cauliflower and winter vegetables shaped like pristine snowflakes.

With four entries this year, Shanghai is represented by Meet the Bund, which ascends 36 positions to No.14 and is The Best Restaurant in Mainland China, offering a comforting retreat in the bustling Bund Finance Center. Fu He Hui follows at No.15, and Ling Long rises nine positions to No.27. At No.29, 102 House delights with chef Xu Jingye's imaginative dishes that blend Cantonese banquet traditions with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

Macau's Chef Tam's Seasons rises 40 spots to No.9, clinching the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee. Located in Wynn Palace, Chef Tam's Seasons showcases refined Cantonese cuisine with the finest seasonal produce amid opulent surroundings, including a stunning view of the resort's Performance Lake.

Mumbai and New Delhi are represented by Masque (No.19) and IndianAccent (No.46) respectively. From Taipei, Logy secures the No.26 spot, while JL Studio in Taichung sits at No.35. At No.42, Manila's Toyo Eatery is awarded the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award. Helmed by chef Jordy Navarra and his wife May, the restaurant proudly celebrates Filipino heritage and food culture while providing a hospitality experience akin to dining in the couple's home.

At No.49, August is Indonesia's sole entry while Beijing is newly represented this year by Lamdre (No.50), the winner of the American Express One To Watch Award 2024. Lamdre is known for transforming plant-based cuisine through a serene, nature-focused dining experience that blends Chinese heritage with minimalist aesthetics in the heart of Sanlitun.

A list of distinguished award recipients was also announced at the live awards ceremony. The coveted title of Asia's Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by Valrhona, is awarded to Dej Kewkacha from Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (No.31) in Bangkok. Kewkacha is renowned for his masterful modern twist on classic desserts, blending traditional textures with unexpected flavours.

Locavore NXT from Ubud is the recipient of the Sustainable Restaurant Award, sponsored by Hibiki and is a new entry on the extended 51-100 list at No.92. Led by chefs Eelke Plasmeijer and Ray Adriansyah, the restaurant is celebrated for its commitment to hyper-local, seasonable and sustainable cuisine, seamlessly integrating research and experimentation with dining.

The late Margarita Forés, who was the recipient of the Asia's Best Female Chef Award 2016, is posthumously honoured with the Woodford Reserve Icon Award for her transformative influence in the culinary world and her legacy in elevating Filipino cuisine and hospitality.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This year's ranking presents a remarkable tapestry of dining establishments across 16 cities, with seven new entries showcasing the exceptional talent and innovative spirit that define Asia's culinary landscape. Heartfelt congratulations to all the featured restaurants, particularly chef Gaggan Anand and his team at Gaggan, who have impressively secured the title of The Best Restaurant in Asia once again. Their commitment to culinary excellence and boundary-pushing gastronomy has firmly established them as a premier dining destination in the region."

Michel Beneventi, Global Head of International Premium Brands at S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, says: "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants is a testament to the incredible talent, dedication, and creativity that define the region's culinary scene. As proud long-time partners of this prestigious initiative, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are delighted to celebrate the chefs and teams who continue to push the boundaries of gastronomy, setting new standards of excellence and inspiration. Congratulations to the winners and to all the restaurants on this year's list - we look forward to seeing how your vision and expertise will shape the future of fine dining."

The 2025 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants was revealed on 25 March 2025 at a live awards ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt, Seoul, South Korea. The awards ceremony was preceded by: #50BestTalks, a thought-leadership forum titled 'The Asian Wave'; 50 Best Signature Sessions, a series of collaborative dining events which saw 50 Best chefs cooking alongside renowned local talent in Seoul; a Chefs' Feast showcasing the finest cooking and ingredients that South Korea is renowned for; and a Meet the Chefs media roundtable.

Notes to the editor: 1-50 List Position Restaurant Town/City 1 Gaggan Bangkok 2 The Chairman Hong Kong 3 Wing Hong Kong 4 Sézanne Tokyo 5 Mingles Seoul 6 Nusara Bangkok 7 Odette Singapore 8 La Cime Osaka 9 Chef Tam's Seasons Macau 10 Onjium Seoul 11 Sühring Bangkok 12 Narisawa Tokyo 13 Potong Bangkok 14 Meet the Bund Shanghai 15 Fu He Hui Shanghai 16 Sorn Bangkok 17 Florilège Tokyo 18 Caprice Hong Kong 19 Masque Mumbai 20 Le Du Bangkok 21 Neighborhood Hong Kong 22 Den Tokyo 23 7th Door Seoul 24 Mono Hong Kong 25 Eatanic Garden Seoul 26 Logy Taipei 27 Ling Long Shanghai 28 Les Amis Singapore 29 102 House Shanghai 30 Crony Tokyo 31 Gaggan at Louis Vuitton Bangkok 32 Estro Hong Kong 33 Sushi Saito Tokyo 34 Sazenka Tokyo 35 JL Studio Taichung 36 Goh Fukuoka 37 Labyrinth Singapore 38 Burnt Ends Singapore 39 Meta Singapore 40 Seroja Singapore 41 Ando Hong Kong 42 Toyo Eatery Manila 43 Maz Tokyo 44 Baan Tepa Bangkok 45 Myoujyaku Tokyo 46 Indian Accent New Delhi 47 Samrub Samrub Thai Bangkok 48 Euphoria Singapore 49 August Jakarta 50 Lamdre Beijing

About the host destination partner: Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Seoul Metropolitan Government

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) is a government organization of the Republic of Korea in charge of agriculture and rural affairs as well as promotion of the food industry. Its objective is to enhance quality of people's lives and strengthen national competitiveness through innovative and developing agriculture, healthy and safe food for all, and pleasant and attractive rural areas. For more information, please visit http://mafra.go.kr/english

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) is a local government of Seoul, responsible for administrative affairs as the capital city of the Republic of Korea. SMG aims to be a coexistent city ensuring a fair competitive environment and opportunities, a global leading city, a safe city guaranteeing a healthy and secure life, and a world-class smart city. For more information, please visit https://english.seoul.go.kr

About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the main sponsors of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

