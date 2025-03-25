WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a subdued note amidst an intensifying trade war between the U.S. and its trading partners. Overall crypto market capitalization declined as markets grappled with reciprocal tariffs, secondary tariffs and a host of other measures that seeks to rebalance trade in favor of the U.S.Overall crypto market capitalization has slipped more than half a percent overnight to $2.87 trillion.Bitcoin has slipped almost a percent overnight to trade at $87,767.Ethereum has also shed 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,067.4th ranked XRP also lost close to 2 percent during the past 24 hours as it changes hands at $2.44.5th ranked BNB gained 0.76 percent whereas 6th ranked Solana rallied 1.9 percent during the past 24 hours. 8th ranked Dogecoin gained 3.6 percent followed by 9th ranked Cardano that added 2.6 percent overnight. 10th ranked TRON however lost 0.7 percent in the past 24 hours.38th ranked Cronos topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 22 percent. The CRO token has added more than 27 percent in the past week.23rd ranked Pi topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 5 percent. The PI token has erased more than 22 percent over the past week.Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended March 21 showed net inflows of $644 million as compared with net outflows of $1.7 billion during the prior week.The inflows provided an emphatic rebound from the 5 consecutive weeks of outflows. Year-to-date inflows now stand at $490 million whereas the assets under management aggregates to $134.6 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares topped flows by provider and the United States topped flows by country during the past week.Bitcoin-based products recorded inflows of $724 million followed by Ethereum-based products that witnessed outflows of $86 million. Short Bitcoin-based products also recorded outflows of $7.1 million.XRP and Solana based products recorded inflows of more than $6 million.More than 85 percent of the cumulative AUM of $134.6 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $114.5 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 60 percent.AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $10.1 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $6.4 billion. An AUM of $1.3 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $1.1 billion followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $351 million. However multi-asset products and XRP-based products have recorded negative year-to-date flows.The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $464 million to iShares ETF and $136 million to Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund. ARK 21 Shares received net inflows of $75 million followed by ProShares ETFs that witnessed net inflows of $47 million. 21Shares AG recorded net inflows of $13 million. Grayscale Investments however recorded outflows of $21 million.iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $50.5 billion implying a share of 37.6 percent. Grayscale Investments accounts for an AUM of $24.1 billion, which is close to 18 percent of the cumulative AUM of $134.6 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $16.5 billion.The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity account for 67.7 percent of the total AUM.Grayscale Investments, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, 21Shares AG, Bitwise Funds Trust and CoinShares XBT have recorded net outflows in the year-to-date period. The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $632 million to United States. Switzerland followed with inflows of $16 million. Germany recorded inflows of $14 million.Sweden witnessed outflows of $10 million followed by Canada that saw outflows of $9 million.Of the cumulative AUM of $134.6 billion, $101.5 billion or 75.4 percent is in United States. Switzerland follows with AUM of $5.3 billion whereas Canada accounts for an AUM of $4.9 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $4.7 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $2.9 billion.Sweden, Switzerland and Hong Kong have recorded outflows over the year-to-date period.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX