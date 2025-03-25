Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
25.03.2025 17:00 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

% of

Available

Votes

Votes

Votes

Voting

Votes

For

%

Against

%

Total

Rights

Withheld

Resolution 1

30,044,156

91.92

2,639,213

8.08

32,683,369

41.41

36,805

Resolution 2

32,532,087

99.60

129,892

0.40

32,661,979

41.39

58,195

Resolution 3

32,680,121

99.97

10,213

0.03

32,690,334

41.42

29,840

Resolution 4

30,545,831

97.25

864,020

2.75

31,409,851

39.80

1,310,323

Resolution 5

30,808,870

98.09

599,840

1.91

31,408,710

39.80

1,311,464

Resolution 6

30,823,122

98.13

586,729

1.87

31,409,851

39.80

1,310,323

Resolution 7

30,814,196

98.09

599,727

1.91

31,413,923

39.80

1,306,251

Resolution 8

32,320,293

98.95

343,650

1.05

32,663,943

41.39

56,231

Resolution 9

29,982,752

91.78

2,684,775

8.22

32,667,527

41.39

52,647

Resolution 10

32,652,057

99.91

30,858

0.09

32,682,915

41.41

37,259

Resolution 11

32,644,712

99.88

37,679

0.12

32,682,391

41.41

37,783

Resolution 12

32,058,158

98.11

616,986

1.89

32,675,144

41.40

45,030

Resolution 13

31,888,691

97.57

794,684

2.43

32,683,375

41.41

36,799

Resolution 14

32,577,370

99.69

101,759

0.31

32,679,129

41.41

41,045

Resolution 15

32,643,760

99.90

33,728

0.10

32,677,488

41.40

42,686

*Available Voting Rights equals 78,921,864

25 March 2025



© 2025 PR Newswire
