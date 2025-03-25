BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

% of Available Votes Votes Votes Voting Votes For % Against % Total Rights Withheld Resolution 1 30,044,156 91.92 2,639,213 8.08 32,683,369 41.41 36,805 Resolution 2 32,532,087 99.60 129,892 0.40 32,661,979 41.39 58,195 Resolution 3 32,680,121 99.97 10,213 0.03 32,690,334 41.42 29,840 Resolution 4 30,545,831 97.25 864,020 2.75 31,409,851 39.80 1,310,323 Resolution 5 30,808,870 98.09 599,840 1.91 31,408,710 39.80 1,311,464 Resolution 6 30,823,122 98.13 586,729 1.87 31,409,851 39.80 1,310,323 Resolution 7 30,814,196 98.09 599,727 1.91 31,413,923 39.80 1,306,251 Resolution 8 32,320,293 98.95 343,650 1.05 32,663,943 41.39 56,231 Resolution 9 29,982,752 91.78 2,684,775 8.22 32,667,527 41.39 52,647 Resolution 10 32,652,057 99.91 30,858 0.09 32,682,915 41.41 37,259 Resolution 11 32,644,712 99.88 37,679 0.12 32,682,391 41.41 37,783 Resolution 12 32,058,158 98.11 616,986 1.89 32,675,144 41.40 45,030 Resolution 13 31,888,691 97.57 794,684 2.43 32,683,375 41.41 36,799 Resolution 14 32,577,370 99.69 101,759 0.31 32,679,129 41.41 41,045 Resolution 15 32,643,760 99.90 33,728 0.10 32,677,488 41.40 42,686

*Available Voting Rights equals 78,921,864

25 March 2025