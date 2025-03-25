BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Result of AGM
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
% of
Available
Votes
Votes
Votes
Voting
Votes
For
%
Against
%
Total
Rights
Withheld
Resolution 1
30,044,156
91.92
2,639,213
8.08
32,683,369
41.41
36,805
Resolution 2
32,532,087
99.60
129,892
0.40
32,661,979
41.39
58,195
Resolution 3
32,680,121
99.97
10,213
0.03
32,690,334
41.42
29,840
Resolution 4
30,545,831
97.25
864,020
2.75
31,409,851
39.80
1,310,323
Resolution 5
30,808,870
98.09
599,840
1.91
31,408,710
39.80
1,311,464
Resolution 6
30,823,122
98.13
586,729
1.87
31,409,851
39.80
1,310,323
Resolution 7
30,814,196
98.09
599,727
1.91
31,413,923
39.80
1,306,251
Resolution 8
32,320,293
98.95
343,650
1.05
32,663,943
41.39
56,231
Resolution 9
29,982,752
91.78
2,684,775
8.22
32,667,527
41.39
52,647
Resolution 10
32,652,057
99.91
30,858
0.09
32,682,915
41.41
37,259
Resolution 11
32,644,712
99.88
37,679
0.12
32,682,391
41.41
37,783
Resolution 12
32,058,158
98.11
616,986
1.89
32,675,144
41.40
45,030
Resolution 13
31,888,691
97.57
794,684
2.43
32,683,375
41.41
36,799
Resolution 14
32,577,370
99.69
101,759
0.31
32,679,129
41.41
41,045
Resolution 15
32,643,760
99.90
33,728
0.10
32,677,488
41.40
42,686
*Available Voting Rights equals 78,921,864
25 March 2025
