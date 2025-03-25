Ortto Inc.: Ortto Unveils AI-Powered Automation, Delivering a 26% Productivity Boost for Marketers and Sales Ops Teams

SYDNEY, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortto, a leader in marketing automation, today announces the launch of Ortto AI, an advanced suite of AI-powered features designed to help businesses work smarter, optimize campaigns faster, and make better decisions with ease.

Beta testing has already demonstrated that customer lifecycle journeys and granular cohorts can be created 26% faster within Ortto's industry-leading marketing automation tools.

Introducing AI-Powered Marketing & Sales Automation

With Ortto AI, businesses can now harness the power of AI to automate complex processes, reduce manual effort, and improve decision-making across marketing and sales functions.

Key Features:

AI Filters - Instantly segment audiences using simple text commands (e.g., "show me the most engaged trial users" ), removing the complexity of manual filtering.

- Instantly segment audiences using simple text commands (e.g., ), removing the complexity of manual filtering. AI Decision Shapes - Dynamically analyzes sales journeys, identifying high-converting leads and expansion opportunities.

- Dynamically analyzes sales journeys, identifying high-converting leads and expansion opportunities. AI Enrichment - Enriches contact records, scores leads, and suggests next-best actions like email drafts or Slack notifications.

"With Ortto AI, we're taking marketing automation to the next level, making it faster, smarter, and more intuitive," Said Michael Sharkey, CEO at Ortto. "Our beta testing proves that AI-driven automation can drive measurable efficiency and business impact, and we're excited to see how our customers leverage these powerful new capabilities."

Now Available in Open Beta

Ortto AI is now available in open beta across all plans.

Learn more about Ortto AI and get started today:ortto.com/ai

