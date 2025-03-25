PU Prime Expands Trading Offerings with 20 New UAE Stocks

PU Prime , a globally recognized trading platform , is excited to announce the expansion of its product offerings with the addition of 20 new stocks from the Middle East. This strategic move provides traders with broader access to one of the world's fastest-growing financial markets, offering new opportunities across key sectors, including energy, banking, infrastructure, and healthcare.

Unlocking New Investment Horizons in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a leading financial hub, attracting global investors with its pro-business policies, strategic location, and rapidly evolving economy. With strong government-backed initiatives supporting digital transformation and economic diversification, the UAE's stock market has witnessed significant growth, making it an attractive destination for investors worldwide.

PU Prime's latest stock additions include prominent Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)-listed companies, giving traders exclusive exposure to a high-growth market. These newly added stocks cover essential sectors shaping the region's economy:

Energy & Oil & Gas - Featuring major players such as ADNOC-affiliated companies, positioned at the heart of the UAE's energy sector.

Banking & Financial Services - Encompassing leading financial institutions like Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, known for their strong regional presence.

Construction & Infrastructure - Represented by key firms involved in urban development, ports, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Leisure & Medical - Covering industries driving tourism and healthcare, essential to the UAE's diversified economy.

Enhancing Investment Access with PU Prime

Starting March 24, 2025, PU Prime clients will be able to trade these UAE-listed stocks during market hours (09:00 - 13:44 GMT+3), further diversifying their trading portfolios. This expansion aligns with PU Prime's mission to provide traders with world-class financial tools, market intelligence, and seamless access to global investment opportunities.

With the UAE's stock market poised for continued growth, now is the perfect time to explore new trading possibilities. Find out about our new stock listings and start trading today!

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, we offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, which includes forex , commodities , and indices . Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources , PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 200 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders. Discover PU Prime's latest promotions and join us for a fruitful trading journey today.

