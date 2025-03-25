Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
[25.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.03.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|4,803,093.00
|USD
|26,316
|37,250,083.97
|7.7554
|25.03.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,686,992.00
|EUR
|0
|21,942,205.14
|5.9512
|25.03.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,952,016.00
|GBP
|0
|20,259,225.45
|10.3786
|25.03.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,046,720.18
|8.2361
