JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Unite Nations has decided to reduce its aid operations inside the Gaza Strip following the resumption of deadly Israeli airstrikes, but pledged that 'the UN is not leaving' the enclave.'In the past week, Israel carried out devastating strikes on Gaza, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians, including United Nations personnel, with no humanitarian aid being allowed to enter the Strip since early March,' said a statement released by Secretary-General António Guterres' Spokesperson.'As a result, the Secretary-General has taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organization's footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar and our concern over the protection of civilians intensifies.'The UN stressed that it remained fully committed to providing lifesaving aid. Around a third of the approximately 100 international staff working in Gaza will be temporarily relocated.After cutting off all humanitarian aid into Gaza for three weeks - the longest suspension since 7 October 2023 - Israeli officials have indicated that they intend to continue their military campaign across Gaza and annex territory to pressure Hamas.The UN Spokesperson said that based on currently available information, 'the strikes hitting a UN compound in Deir Al Balah on 19 March were caused by an Israeli tank.'Israel said it had not been behind the blast.'The strikes claimed the life of a UN colleague from Bulgaria and left six others - from France, Moldova, North Macedonia, Palestine and the United Kingdom - with severe injuries, some of them life-altering,' UN said in the statement.