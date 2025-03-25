Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.03.2025 18:18 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 240,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 118.50 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 27 March 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 118,094,497 Ordinary Shares, excluding 17,491,697 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 12.9% of the Company's total issued share capital (135,586,194 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 118,094,497 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

25 March 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.