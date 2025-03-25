DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-March-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 25 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 155,722 Highest price paid per share: 119.00p Lowest price paid per share: 117.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.4841p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,341,282 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,341,282) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.4841p 155,722

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 554 117.00 08:30:04 00329468164TRLO1 XLON 1848 117.50 08:30:16 00329468258TRLO1 XLON 366 117.50 08:45:54 00329475463TRLO1 XLON 206 117.50 08:45:54 00329475464TRLO1 XLON 1936 118.00 09:07:57 00329484557TRLO1 XLON 324 118.00 09:25:27 00329491825TRLO1 XLON 2042 118.00 09:25:27 00329491826TRLO1 XLON 1000 118.00 09:25:27 00329491827TRLO1 XLON 66 118.00 09:25:27 00329491829TRLO1 XLON 634 118.00 09:25:27 00329491830TRLO1 XLON 654 118.00 09:25:33 00329491873TRLO1 XLON 1019 118.00 09:27:57 00329492890TRLO1 XLON 116 119.00 09:32:40 00329495043TRLO1 XLON 109 119.00 10:33:33 00329508479TRLO1 XLON 900 119.00 10:33:34 00329508480TRLO1 XLON 109 119.00 10:38:51 00329508617TRLO1 XLON 900 119.00 10:38:51 00329508618TRLO1 XLON 996 119.00 10:41:17 00329508689TRLO1 XLON 418 119.00 10:41:17 00329508690TRLO1 XLON 579 119.00 10:41:17 00329508691TRLO1 XLON 988 118.50 10:41:18 00329508692TRLO1 XLON 503 119.00 11:24:35 00329509793TRLO1 XLON 1158 119.00 11:24:35 00329509794TRLO1 XLON 99 119.00 11:24:35 00329509795TRLO1 XLON 1655 119.00 11:24:35 00329509796TRLO1 XLON 2087 119.00 11:24:35 00329509797TRLO1 XLON 970 118.50 11:25:08 00329509824TRLO1 XLON 914 118.50 11:40:47 00329510125TRLO1 XLON 1010 118.00 11:40:48 00329510126TRLO1 XLON 504 118.50 11:41:56 00329510160TRLO1 XLON 831 118.50 11:41:56 00329510161TRLO1 XLON 4000 118.50 11:41:56 00329510162TRLO1 XLON 2526 118.50 11:41:56 00329510163TRLO1 XLON 303 118.50 11:41:56 00329510164TRLO1 XLON 1171 118.50 11:41:56 00329510165TRLO1 XLON 2829 118.50 11:41:56 00329510166TRLO1 XLON 3641 118.50 11:41:56 00329510167TRLO1 XLON 421 118.50 11:42:13 00329510173TRLO1 XLON 523 118.50 11:42:13 00329510174TRLO1 XLON 359 118.50 11:42:13 00329510172TRLO1 XLON 497 118.50 12:03:57 00329510607TRLO1 XLON 2598 118.50 12:34:04 00329511271TRLO1 XLON 523 118.50 12:34:04 00329511266TRLO1 XLON 421 118.50 12:34:04 00329511267TRLO1 XLON 943 118.50 12:34:04 00329511268TRLO1 XLON 943 118.50 12:34:04 00329511269TRLO1 XLON 905 118.50 12:34:04 00329511272TRLO1 XLON 411 118.50 12:34:04 00329511273TRLO1 XLON 4000 118.50 12:34:04 00329511274TRLO1 XLON 3387 118.50 12:34:04 00329511275TRLO1 XLON 2187 118.50 12:34:04 00329511276TRLO1 XLON 66 118.50 12:34:04 00329511277TRLO1 XLON 1747 118.50 12:34:04 00329511278TRLO1 XLON 3042 118.50 12:34:04 00329511279TRLO1 XLON 398 118.50 12:34:04 00329511270TRLO1 XLON 4000 118.50 12:34:04 00329511280TRLO1 XLON 807 118.50 12:34:05 00329511282TRLO1 XLON 1067 118.50 12:34:08 00329511284TRLO1 XLON 527 118.50 12:34:08 00329511285TRLO1 XLON 1203 118.50 12:34:08 00329511288TRLO1 XLON 398 118.50 12:34:08 00329511286TRLO1 XLON 37 118.50 12:34:08 00329511287TRLO1 XLON 2797 118.50 12:34:08 00329511289TRLO1 XLON 770 118.50 12:34:08 00329511290TRLO1 XLON 1067 118.50 12:34:08 00329511291TRLO1 XLON 527 118.50 12:34:08 00329511292TRLO1 XLON 435 118.50 12:34:08 00329511293TRLO1 XLON 1986 118.50 12:34:08 00329511294TRLO1 XLON 652 118.50 12:34:17 00329511298TRLO1 XLON 338 118.50 12:34:17 00329511299TRLO1 XLON

