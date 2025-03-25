Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
25.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,380 Euro
+0,010
+0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,68018:47
Dow Jones News
25.03.2025 18:27 Uhr
143 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-March-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
25 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               25 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      155,722 
Highest price paid per share:         119.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          117.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.4841p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,341,282 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,341,282) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      118.4841p                    155,722

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
554              117.00          08:30:04         00329468164TRLO1     XLON 
1848              117.50          08:30:16         00329468258TRLO1     XLON 
366              117.50          08:45:54         00329475463TRLO1     XLON 
206              117.50          08:45:54         00329475464TRLO1     XLON 
1936              118.00          09:07:57         00329484557TRLO1     XLON 
324              118.00          09:25:27         00329491825TRLO1     XLON 
2042              118.00          09:25:27         00329491826TRLO1     XLON 
1000              118.00          09:25:27         00329491827TRLO1     XLON 
66               118.00          09:25:27         00329491829TRLO1     XLON 
634              118.00          09:25:27         00329491830TRLO1     XLON 
654              118.00          09:25:33         00329491873TRLO1     XLON 
1019              118.00          09:27:57         00329492890TRLO1     XLON 
116              119.00          09:32:40         00329495043TRLO1     XLON 
109              119.00          10:33:33         00329508479TRLO1     XLON 
900              119.00          10:33:34         00329508480TRLO1     XLON 
109              119.00          10:38:51         00329508617TRLO1     XLON 
900              119.00          10:38:51         00329508618TRLO1     XLON 
996              119.00          10:41:17         00329508689TRLO1     XLON 
418              119.00          10:41:17         00329508690TRLO1     XLON 
579              119.00          10:41:17         00329508691TRLO1     XLON 
988              118.50          10:41:18         00329508692TRLO1     XLON 
503              119.00          11:24:35         00329509793TRLO1     XLON 
1158              119.00          11:24:35         00329509794TRLO1     XLON 
99               119.00          11:24:35         00329509795TRLO1     XLON 
1655              119.00          11:24:35         00329509796TRLO1     XLON 
2087              119.00          11:24:35         00329509797TRLO1     XLON 
970              118.50          11:25:08         00329509824TRLO1     XLON 
914              118.50          11:40:47         00329510125TRLO1     XLON 
1010              118.00          11:40:48         00329510126TRLO1     XLON 
504              118.50          11:41:56         00329510160TRLO1     XLON 
831              118.50          11:41:56         00329510161TRLO1     XLON 
4000              118.50          11:41:56         00329510162TRLO1     XLON 
2526              118.50          11:41:56         00329510163TRLO1     XLON 
303              118.50          11:41:56         00329510164TRLO1     XLON 
1171              118.50          11:41:56         00329510165TRLO1     XLON 
2829              118.50          11:41:56         00329510166TRLO1     XLON 
3641              118.50          11:41:56         00329510167TRLO1     XLON 
421              118.50          11:42:13         00329510173TRLO1     XLON 
523              118.50          11:42:13         00329510174TRLO1     XLON 
359              118.50          11:42:13         00329510172TRLO1     XLON 
497              118.50          12:03:57         00329510607TRLO1     XLON 
2598              118.50          12:34:04         00329511271TRLO1     XLON 
523              118.50          12:34:04         00329511266TRLO1     XLON 
421              118.50          12:34:04         00329511267TRLO1     XLON 
943              118.50          12:34:04         00329511268TRLO1     XLON 
943              118.50          12:34:04         00329511269TRLO1     XLON 
905              118.50          12:34:04         00329511272TRLO1     XLON 
411              118.50          12:34:04         00329511273TRLO1     XLON 
4000              118.50          12:34:04         00329511274TRLO1     XLON 
3387              118.50          12:34:04         00329511275TRLO1     XLON 
2187              118.50          12:34:04         00329511276TRLO1     XLON 
66               118.50          12:34:04         00329511277TRLO1     XLON 
1747              118.50          12:34:04         00329511278TRLO1     XLON 
3042              118.50          12:34:04         00329511279TRLO1     XLON 
398              118.50          12:34:04         00329511270TRLO1     XLON 
4000              118.50          12:34:04         00329511280TRLO1     XLON 
807              118.50          12:34:05         00329511282TRLO1     XLON 
1067              118.50          12:34:08         00329511284TRLO1     XLON 
527              118.50          12:34:08         00329511285TRLO1     XLON 
1203              118.50          12:34:08         00329511288TRLO1     XLON 
398              118.50          12:34:08         00329511286TRLO1     XLON 
37               118.50          12:34:08         00329511287TRLO1     XLON 
2797              118.50          12:34:08         00329511289TRLO1     XLON 
770              118.50          12:34:08         00329511290TRLO1     XLON 
1067              118.50          12:34:08         00329511291TRLO1     XLON 
527              118.50          12:34:08         00329511292TRLO1     XLON 
435              118.50          12:34:08         00329511293TRLO1     XLON 
1986              118.50          12:34:08         00329511294TRLO1     XLON 
652              118.50          12:34:17         00329511298TRLO1     XLON 
338              118.50          12:34:17         00329511299TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2025 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
